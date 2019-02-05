Should You Care About HMS Networks AB (publ)’s (STO:HMS) Investment Potential?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at HMS Networks AB (publ) (STO:HMS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for HMS Networks:

0.18 = kr212m ÷ (kr1.6b – kr276m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, HMS Networks has an ROCE of 18%.



Does HMS Networks Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, HMS Networks’s ROCE appears to be around the 19% average of the Electronic industry. Independently of how HMS Networks compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, HMS Networks currently has an ROCE of 18% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 14%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

OM:HMS Last Perf February 5th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure.

Do HMS Networks’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

HMS Networks has total assets of kr1.6b and current liabilities of kr276m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On HMS Networks’s ROCE

With that in mind, HMS Networks's ROCE appears pretty good.