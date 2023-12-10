Care home's fears over overseas worker family ban

Care home boss Gabriela Ogreanu said it was increasingly difficult to find staff

A care home boss has said a government announcement this week that aims to reduce legal migration would make it harder to find and keep staff.

The government announced on Tuesday it plans to stop overseas care workers from bringing their families with them to the UK.

Gabriela Ogreanu, from Sefton Hall care home in Dawlish, Devon, said foreign workers were far less likely to come to the UK without being able to bring their families.

Home Secretary James Cleverly claimed the package of plans would mean 300,000 people who were eligible to come to the UK last year would not be able to in future.

'Only praise them'

Ms Ogreanu runs the 50-bed care home for people over 65, which is full with a waiting list.

She said it was very difficult to recruit care staff locally and overseas staff were essential to keep the home running.

She said: "I can only praise them to be honest, that's why I'm so disappointed because I think even for them, hearing the government decision makes them feel unwelcome.

"They will not come over here without their families."

Jini Jose came from India for a job as a senior care worker in a care home

Jini Joas, a qualified nurse, moved to the UK from India with her husband and daughter to work as a senior carer at Sefton Hall.

She said: "I came here for my family and this rule will affect everybody.

"All of the nurses are married and without their families they will not stay here."

Anne Blackham has a relative at the Sefton Hall care home

Anne Blackham, who has a relative at the care home, said she was worried about the impact of the new immigration plans.

She said: "My biggest fear is that more care homes will have to close their doors.

"I searched high and low for the right place and it's only because of the foreign employees they have got that they can run."

The Home Office said the package of measures announced on Tuesday would "end the high numbers of dependants coming to the UK".

It said: "In the year ending September 2023, 101,000 Health and Care Worker visas were issued to care workers and senior care workers, with an estimated 120,000 visas granted to associated dependants, the majority of whom we estimate don’t work, but still make use of public services."

