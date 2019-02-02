Should You Care About Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Cash Levels?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Two important questions to ask before you buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. What is left after investment, determines the value of the stock since this cash flow technically belongs to investors of the company. Today we will examine IR’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is Ingersoll-Rand generating enough cash?

Ingersoll-Rand’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Ingersoll-Rand to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations.

There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Ingersoll-Rand’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, Ingersoll-Rand also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 3.75% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because Ingersoll-Rand’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

NYSE:IR Net Worth February 2nd 19 More

Does Ingersoll-Rand have a favourable cash flow trend?

Can IR improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. Over the next couple years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 49%, ramping up from its current levels of US$1.4b to US$2.1b in three years’ time. Although this seems impressive, breaking down into year-on-year growth rates, IR’s operating cash flow growth is expected to decline from a rate of 34% in the upcoming year, to 4.4% by the end of the third year. But the overall future outlook seems buoyant if IR can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Although its positive operating cash flow, and high future growth, is appealing, the low free cash flow yield is unattractive. This is because you would be better compensated in terms of cash yield, by investing in the market index, as well as take on lower diversification risk. However, cash is only one aspect of investing. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I recommend you continue to research Ingersoll-Rand to get a better picture of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is IR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IR is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Ingersoll-Rand’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



