Should You Care About Kesla Oyj’s (HEL:KELAS) Investment Potential?

Today we’ll evaluate Kesla Oyj (HEL:KELAS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kesla Oyj:

0.12 = €2.1m ÷ (€31m – €14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Kesla Oyj has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Kesla Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Kesla Oyj’s ROCE appears to be around the 13% average of the Machinery industry. Separate from Kesla Oyj’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Kesla Oyj reported an ROCE of 12% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Kesla Oyj’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kesla Oyj has total assets of €31m and current liabilities of €14m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 44% of its total assets. Kesla Oyj has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Kesla Oyj’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. You might be able to find a better buy than Kesla Oyj. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).