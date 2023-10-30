Care leavers express themselves in photo exhibition

Images captured by young people who have experienced being in care are being exhibited.

The photography exhibition is made up of images that are important to them, each with a caption to explain their significance.

The display is being held at the Egg Theatre, in Bath, where the photos will be on show throughout Care Leavers' Week, with the exhibition ending on 3 November.

Shakira, who left care five years ago, said: "I beat drug addiction, gained my own flat and now have a perfect life with my little girl."

The exhibition has been organised by Bath and North East Somerset Council, which helps young people who are leaving care, or who have already left care, up to the age of 25.

The council currently supports 110 care leavers who are allocated to a personal advisor and a further 90 people aged between 21 and 25 can ask for support at any time.

Shakira said: "A lot happened while I was in care that I’m not proud of nor want to ever remember, but with the help of my personal advisor, Sarah, in the Care Experienced Team I beat drug addiction, gained my own flat and now have a perfect life with my little girl.

"I couldn’t have done it without their support and will be forever grateful for the respect they gave me even when I didn’t deserve it.”

Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Paul May, said care leavers’ week is an opportunity to learn more about young people’s experiences and how they can best be supported.

"It’s been powerful and extremely moving to hear from Shakira and others about how they have transformed their lives after leaving care," he said.

"I’m delighted to see the photography exhibition amplifying their voices and marking the start of this special week to celebrate all their achievements."

The council has recently signed up to the Care Leaver Covenant to become a Care Leaver Friendly Employer and support care leavers throughout their careers.

'Prevented from discrimination'

It said that additional support will be provided to people applying to the council – including a guaranteed interview – and the support will continue upon employment without an age limit.

“Studies have shown that care experienced people are a worrying seven times more likely to die by the age of 25 than their peers and that nearly half of people under 21 who are in the criminal justice system have been in care," Mr May said.

"That’s why it’s important that local authorities sign up to the Care Leaver Covenant and ensure that care leavers are supported and prevented from discrimination.”

After being displayed at the Egg Theatre, the exhibition will be moved to Keynsham Library from 6 November and Bath Central Library from 4 January.