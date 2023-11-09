'Take Care of Maya' trial: The verdict is in, jury makes a decision

Maya Kowalski was wearing her mothers, earrings and purse Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 as the jury ended it's second day of deliberations. The Kowalski family is suing Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for false imprisonment, negligent infliction of emotional distress, medical negligence, battery, and other claims more than a year after the family matriarch, Beata Kowalski, took her life following allegations she was abusing her daughter, Maya Kowalski.

After deliberations began Tuesday afternoon, the six-person jury in the trial of a Venice family suing Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for more than $220 million have reached a decision.

In the case that took years to reach trial, produced hundreds of thousands of pages of legal documents, evidence and court filings, and had dozens of witnesses testify, the Kowalski family was awarded more than $200 million in compensatory damages and the hospital was found liable on all seven of the claims against them, including false imprisonment, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The family sued Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in 2018 for $220 million more than a year after wife and mother, Beata Kowalski, took her life after child abuse allegations arose against her and a Florida Department of Children and Families investigation led to then 10-year-old Maya Kowalski being separated from her family.

The Kowalskis story made national headlines earlier this year when a Netflix film premiered in June, detailing the Kowalski family's story and peeling back the layers of Florida’s child healthcare and welfare system. The family was featured in a previous Herald-Tribune and USA Today Network investigation.

The family took Maya to the hospital in October 2016 due to severe stomachache, which they believed was a relapse of her Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a disorder that impairs the central nervous system and heightens pain sensations.

Hospital staff began to have suspicions of possible child abuse after they observed what many testified to as inconsistencies between Maya’s behaviors and her condition. Staff placed calls to the abuse hotline, beginning a more than three-month ordeal for the Kowalski family that has haunted them since.

The jury, made of four women and two men, received the case for deliberations Tuesday afternoon, and by early Thursday afternoon they returned with their decision.

The jury deliberated on seven claims, down from the initial more than 20 that had been filed against the hospital, a social worker, and a part-time medical director of the Pinellas Child Protection Team. The claims include battery, fraudulent billing, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and two claims of extreme and outrageous actions towards Maya and Beata Kowalski, which led to Beata taking her life.

A nervous excitement bubbled from those in the courthouse Thursday afternoon once it was announced the jury had a verdict. As the 21-page verdict form detailing the seven claims was read out in the courtroom Thursday, Maya, Kyle and Jack Kowalski each broke down crying, at points their sobs echoed in the courtroom amplified by the microphones on the table.

In the jury box, one juror nodded his head as the damages were read out, while another juror grabbed a tissue and wiped her eyes. After the jury stepped out of the courtroom, the Kowalskis embraced each other and others in the courtroom, their tears continuing.

In a case that has been argued by attorneys on either side to be about parent's rights to decide the best treatment for their children versus standing up for mandatory reporters across the nation, the jury also decided to award punitive damages. The jury will be back later in the afternoon to decide punitive damages.

Punitive damages are awarded to a plaintiff as a way to punish a defendant for egregious actions and deter them from acting in a similar manner in the future. These damages, which a judge must grant permission for a plaintiff to pursue prior to a trial beginning, are an additional claim to the compensatory damages that are awarded during a civil trial.

In this case, only two claims had additional punitive damages that could be awarded to the family for false imprisonment and battery.

Greg Anderson, the lead attorney for the Kowalski family, foreshadowed that he would be filing a second complaint following the conclusion of the case related to the sexual abuse allegation made during the course of the trial by Maya Kowalski. Anderson also said a criminal complaint would be filed.

