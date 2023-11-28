Care provider suffers minor injuries after stabbing at Bremerton medical office

Bremerton police arrested a 24-year-old man last week after he stabbed his father's care provider at a medical office on Lebo Boulevard, according to court documents. After the stabbing, the father told police that his son said he thought the medical staff was "hurting him and doing bad things to him" and reported his son had said that, "God was telling me to protect you."

On Monday, prosecutors charged him with a count of second-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Police were initially called at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 22 on a report that a man had stabbed someone at a medical office at 742 Lebo Blvd., Bremerton. When they arrived at the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health facility, police took the stabbing suspect into custody in the parking lot outside the office.

The stabbing victim relayed to police that she was OK and showed "three to four bloody scratch marks" on the back of her neck, a Bremerton officer wrote in a report, noting that it appeared that the knife did not penetrate her skin deeply but left multiple cut marks.

Susan Callahan, a spokesperson for VMFH, said Monday in a message to the Kitsap Sun that the employee was treated for minor injuries.

"Staff safety is a paramount concern at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health," Callahan wrote. "To protect everyone in and around our facilities, we continuously enhance our safety protocols. As part of these efforts, we are working to station a security guard at the clinic during business hours to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and patients onsite."

The care provider said she had treated the suspect's father in a medical room and said the son had asked if he could speak with her in private, according to court documents. They walked to a private room, and after a conversation, the woman became uncomfortable with the man and attempted to leave the room. The provider reported that the man suddenly began to stab her in the back of her neck, and she fell to the ground.

Staff reported that the man walked through the office while holding a knife, which was later described by a witness as a "box knife." The man's father appeared out of the room he had been in, grabbed the knife and walked his son outside, where officers found them in the parking lot.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man arrested after stabbing provider at Bremerton medical office