Should You Care About Torrent Power Limited’s (NSE:TORNTPOWER) Investment Potential?

Today we’ll evaluate Torrent Power Limited (NSE:TORNTPOWER) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Torrent Power:

0.097 = ₹20b ÷ (₹236b – ₹26b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Torrent Power has an ROCE of 9.7%.

Does Torrent Power Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Torrent Power’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.3% average of the Electric Utilities industry. Regardless of how Torrent Power stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

As we can see, Torrent Power currently has an ROCE of 9.7%, less than the 14% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Torrent Power’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Torrent Power has total liabilities of ₹26b and total assets of ₹236b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Torrent Power’s ROCE

While that is good to see, Torrent Power has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Torrent Power. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.