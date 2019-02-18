Should You Care About VIP Industries Limited’s (NSE:VIPIND) Cash Levels?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

VIP Industries Limited (NSE:VIPIND) shareholders, and potential investors, need to understand how much cash the business makes from its core operational activities, as well as how much is invested back into the business. After investment, what’s left over is what belongs to you, the investor. This also determines how much the stock is worth. I’ve analysed below, the health and outlook of VIPIND’s cash flow, which will help you understand the stock from a cash standpoint. Cash is an important concept to grasp as an investor, as it directly impacts the value of your shares and the future growth potential of your portfolio.

What is free cash flow?

VIP Industries generates cash through its day-to-day business, which needs to be reinvested into the company in order for it to continue operating. What remains after this expenditure, is known as its free cash flow, or FCF, for short.

I will be analysing VIP Industries’s FCF by looking at its FCF yield and its operating cash flow growth. The yield will tell us whether the stock is generating enough cash to compensate for the risk investors take on by holding a single stock, which I will compare to the market index. The growth will proxy for sustainability levels of this cash generation.

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flows – Net Capital Expenditure

Free Cash Flow Yield = Free Cash Flow / Enterprise Value

where Enterprise Value = Market Capitalisation + Net Debt

Along with a positive operating cash flow, VIP Industries also generates a positive free cash flow. However, the yield of 0.88% is not sufficient to compensate for the level of risk investors are taking on. This is because VIP Industries’s yield is well-below the market yield, in addition to serving higher risk compared to the well-diversified market index.

What’s the cash flow outlook for VIP Industries?

Another important consideration is whether this return is likely to be maintained over the next couple of years. We can gauge this by looking at VIPIND’s expected operating cash flows. In the next few years, the company is expected to grow its cash from operations at a double-digit rate of 97%, ramping up from its current levels of ₹859m to ₹1.7b in two years’ time. Furthermore, breaking down growth into a year on year basis, VIPIND is able to increase its growth rate each year, from 36% next year, to 45% in the following year. The overall future outlook seems buoyant if VIPIND can maintain its levels of capital expenditure as well.

Next Steps:

Low free cash flow yield means you are not currently well-compensated for the risk you’re taking on by holding onto VIP Industries relative to a well-diversified market index. However, the high growth in operating cash flow may change the tides in the future. Now you know to keep cash flows in mind, I suggest you continue to research VIP Industries to get a more holistic view of the company by looking at:

Valuation: What is VIPIND worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VIPIND is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on VIP Industries’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: If you believe you should cushion your portfolio with something less risky, scroll through our free list of these great stocks here.

