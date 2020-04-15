Should You Care About Virscend Education Company Limited’s (HKG:1565) Investment Potential?

Today we are going to look at Virscend Education Company Limited (HKG:1565) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Virscend Education:

0.11 = CN¥453m ÷ (CN¥6.3b - CN¥2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Virscend Education has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Virscend Education's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Virscend Education's ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Consumer Services industry. Separate from Virscend Education's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Virscend Education's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Virscend Education's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Virscend Education has total assets of CN¥6.3b and current liabilities of CN¥2.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. Virscend Education has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Virscend Education's ROCE

Virscend Education's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Virscend Education shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers.