Care worker charged in Capitol riots investigated by FBI for trying to ‘steal Pelosi’s laptop and sell it to Russia’

A care worker charged in connection with the Capitol riots has been accused of attempting to steal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop in order to sell it to Russia.

Riley June Williams, 22, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was accused of stealing the laptop by a former partner, who identified her to the FBI after footage emerged of Ms Williams inside the Capitol building.

The alleged former partner “stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service,” according to an affidavit.

Additionally, he claimed to have seen footage of Ms Williams taking either Ms Pelosi’s hard drive or laptop, although there has been no official confirmation that either device was removed from the office during the riot, CNN reported.

Despite Ms Williams’ alleged intention to send the device to a friend in Russia, who would reportedly then sell it to Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the supposed plan went awry, according to her former partner, who claimed she either still had the computer or had destroyed it.

Following the insurrection, footage emerged of Ms Williams that appeared to show her directing rioters up the stairs inside the Capitol building, in what is thought to be the direction of the speaker’s office.

Her mother, Wendy Williams told British broadcaster ITV of the video: “She’s definitely not a leader.

“I just think, I know there was another woman beside her also doing it, I think she was like ‘they’re letting us up, they’re letting us up, let’s go’ … She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, she’s very empathetic and loving.”

Ms Williams is not facing to charges relating to the allegations made about the attempt to steal Ms Pelosi’s laptop, which are currently under investigation. Instead, she has been charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

According to the affidavit, which was signed on Sunday, Ms Williams appears to have fled.

“According to local law enforcement officers in Harrisburg, Williams' mother stated that Williams packed a bag and left her home and told her mother she would be gone for a couple of weeks. Williams did not provide her mother any information about her intended destination,” the affidavit said.

