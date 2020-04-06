CareCentrix Awarded Top Workplaces 2020 by The Tampa Bay Times

Leader in home health & post-acute care among top companies in Tampa Bay

HARTFORD, Conn., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leading provider of home-based and post-acute care (PAC) solutions, happily announces for the second consecutive year that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 recognition by The Tampa Bay Times. The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization.

(PRNewsfoto/CareCentrix, Inc.) More

This award continues a series of public recognitions of the strength of CareCentrix's company culture. In January, CareCentrix was recognized by independent analysts at the Great Place to Work Institute with a certification as a 2019-2020 Great Place to Work® and last month, CareCentrix was named to FlexJobs' annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020.

"Now more than ever employee engagement is critically important to CareCentrix and all businesses," said John Driscoll, CEO, CareCentrix. "The culture we have created empowers our teammates to grow professionally as individuals, and as a team with a common purpose and goal to create a world where more patients can heal and age at home."

Some of CareCentrix's employee programs include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: CareCentrix Cares was established by management to help meet critical needs of employees who are undergoing difficult challenges in their lives. CareCentrix Cares honors the obligations that our company believes that we have to support one another in times of need. The program is exclusively funded through the generosity of CareCentrix employees and more than 60% of employees contribute to CareCentrix Cares. The program is confidential, for both donors and recipients. Since 2015, we have distributed over $500,000 in financial assistance to more than 200 employees.

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes that every employee at every level and area of the organization needs a voice in making CareCentrix a great place to work. The VOE team is selected through an annual application process and takes part in giving back to the community, helping team members live healthier lives, encouraging team members to have fun at work, and offering opportunities for personal and professional development.

The Women's Network: As an organization that is 80% female CareCentrix believes that it is critical to support and promote advancement of our female teammates. Founded in 2017, the Women's Network is open to all employees and helps to promote the advancement and inclusion of women leaders at the company through networking opportunities and guest speakers. The Women's Network has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and currently has over 300 members who participate in educational and networking opportunities.

"For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."