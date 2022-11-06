CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

It's been a mediocre week for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$3.37 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues of US$34m came in 3.9% below estimates, but statutory losses were slightly better than expected, at US$0.18 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for CareCloud

Taking into account the latest results, CareCloud's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$142.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.63 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$151.5m and losses of US$0.52 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on CareCloud after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The average price target fell 12% to US$9.42, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for CareCloud's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CareCloud analyst has a price target of US$14.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.9% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 32% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that CareCloud's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for CareCloud going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CareCloud .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here