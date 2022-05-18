Is CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CareCloud's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 CareCloud had debt of US$6.11m, up from US$202.0k in one year. However, it does have US$9.14m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$3.02m.

How Strong Is CareCloud's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, CareCloud had liabilities of US$28.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$10.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.14m as well as receivables valued at US$23.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.65m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given CareCloud has a market capitalization of US$56.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, CareCloud also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Although CareCloud made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$4.8m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CareCloud's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. CareCloud may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last year, CareCloud recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While CareCloud does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$3.02m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$4.3m, being 91% of its EBIT. So is CareCloud's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for CareCloud you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

