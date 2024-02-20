'He cared about voters': Johnny Taylor, longtime election official & farmer, dies Friday

John "Johnny" Horace Taylor, known as an Eagleville farmer and longtime Rutherford County Election Commission member, died Friday.

Taylor died peacefully with his family by his side, according to an obituary from Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. He was 77.

Taylor had served as chairman of the Election Commission as a Democratic Party appointed member prior to the Republican Party emerging as the new majority of elected officials in the Tennessee General Assembly following the 2008 election. He had respect from fellow officials from both parties, including election administrator Alan Farley, a Republican who had support from Taylor to serve in the full-time job to oversee county elections.

"Johnny Taylor was a good man," Farley said. "He cared about voters."

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday with visitation one hour prior at the Eagleville Community Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eagleville Community Church, 375 Old Highway 99, Eagleville, TN 37060. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John Horace Taylor please visit the funeral home's Sympathy Store.

'Johnny was respected on both sides of the aisle'

Farley recalled serving as a Republican-appointed election commissioner in 1991 to 2002 when Taylor was chairman.

"I always found him to look out for what was best for the electoral process and not what could gain an advantage for a political party," said Farley, adding that Taylor served on the Election Commission for more than 30 years until 2019. "He was the longest serving chairman in the Election Commission history from what I've been able to find."

Former election administrator Hooper Penual, a Democrat who served from 2000 to 2010, also had a high regard for Taylor.

"Rutherford County has lost an icon," said Penual, who had served as chairman of the Rutherford County Democratic Party prior to becoming the election administrator. "He was fair. He was a gentleman. He was always respectful of everyone. He was a patriot. He was a dyed in the wool Democrat, but that didn’t keep him from working with Republicans."

Taylor, for example, had recommended that the Republicans in the majority of the Rutherford County Election Commission consider appointing Farley for the election administrator job, recalled Ransom Jones, the GOP chairman.

"Johnny was a man of integrity," said Jones, who also had served as an Election Commission member when Taylor was chairman. "I have a very high regard for Johnny. Johnny wanted to run the election process fair for everybody. The Election Commission was run harmoniously. We got along. We got things done."

Jones recalled Taylor being a strong advocate for the Rutherford County Election Commission being the first in Tennessee to give voters the choice of polling places on Election Day rather than require voters to remain in their precincts to vote.

"We all supported it, and Johnny was in the forefront of it," Jones said.

Taylor also was known for providing statewide leadership as a president and vice president with the Tennessee Association of County Election Officials, Farley said.

"Johnny was respected on both sides of the aisle," Farley said. "He loved farming the land. He loved Rutherford County, and he loved Eagleville."

'He always had farming in his blood'

Taylor was raised on a dairy farm in the rural Eagleville community on the far southwest side of Rutherford County.

He was known for serving in local farming leadership positions, including as director of the Rutherford County Farm Bureau, said John L. Batey, a longtime friend who knew Taylor when they were boys participating in 4-H agricultural activities.

File photo from 2014 of Former Rutherford County Election Commission Administrator Nicole Lester listens as the five-member commission decides whether to fire her during a meeting Monday, July 7, 2014 at the Rutherford County Election Commission. At right is commission member John "Johnny" Taylor.

"He was just a great Rutherford Countian and a great person, good to work with," said Batey, who owns a family farm that dates back to 1807 in the Blackman community on the westside of Rutherford County.

"He always had farming in his blood. He was a great farmer."

Batey recalled going on 4-H exchange trips with Taylor to Iowa and Hershey, Pennsylvania, where they were able to tour the chocolate factory.

The trip to Hershey included the older sister of Pettus Read, a Rockvale farmer and elected member of the Rutherford County Commission that represents the Rockvale and Eagleville communities.

Read recalled attending an Eagleville School volleyball team event two years ago in a regional tournament at Siegel High in Murfreesboro when Taylor, an Eagleville School graduate, was there to support the same athletes. Taylor told Read about what the commissioner's older sister, Delgay, had done for the younger Taylor on the 4-H trip to Hershey.

"His mother told my sister to look after him, like big sister," said Read, whose sister died in 2008. "He said, 'I'll always remember how she treated me and how nice and kind she was.'"

"That meant a whole lot to me," Read said.

Read also got to know Taylor through 4-H when the commissioner was attending Rockvale School while Taylor was growing up on a dairy farm.

"He milked out here for a good while," Read said.

Taylor has teaching career at Central High, Riverdale High

Commissioner Read described Taylor as being "a friend to anyone he met."

"He was an all around good guy," Read said.

Taylor was born in Murfreesboro in 1947. After graduating from Eagleville School in 1965, Taylor married Peggy Williams of Nolensville in 1967, according to his obituary from Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

He earned a degree in economics from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro and later received his master’s degree in education in 1972. He began his career at Central High School teaching and coaching, and then later taught and coached at Riverdale High School.

After leaving his career in education, Taylor partnered with one of his best friends, the late Ronnie Hill, in the farm equipment business to own and operate Franklin Implement Company and Farm Sales Company.

