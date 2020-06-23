CareDash and BetterPT Team Up to Make It Easy for Patients to Find Physical Therapists

Patients can now find physical therapists offering online virtual care on CareDash

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareDash and BetterPT have teamed up to make it easy for patients in need of physical therapy to find an online provider without leaving home. BetterPT online physical therapy providers are now featured on CareDash, the fastest-growing healthcare search and review site in the U.S. BetterPT is a New York-based startup that supports telehealth and provides appointment scheduling and digital solutions for physical therapy practices and groups.

"BetterPT has built a powerful platform to drive online access to physical therapy, both through virtual telehealth appointments and online appointment scheduling," said Niklas Kubasek, SVP of Partnerships at CareDash. "We're excited to bring improved access through this technology to the millions of patients who rely on CareDash to make decisions about their healthcare each month."

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus worldwide, healthcare providers are adapting to the needs of their patients in ways that will allow them to continue caring for and treating medical issues without compromising the future health of patients or providers.

CareDash has been working with BetterPT on a data sync that will help patients researching healthcare online to find and book appointments with physical therapists who can offer quality care remotely, thereby ensuring no disruption to their prescribed schedule of appointments. Additionally, BetterPT client profiles on CareDash are now updated with appointment scheduling tools, telehealth provider status, and detailed practice info.

"For patients, establishing a routine with their care is necessary. I am excited to partner with CareDash to present telehealth options to patients. Together, our data show users which physical therapists offer quality care remotely, ensuring that wherever they are, they are able to make their therapy appointments," said Greg Peters, CEO of BetterPT. "Through our integrated healthcare platform, physical therapy clinics are able to seamlessly integrate virtual services into their patient's course of care, ensuring the delivery of physical therapy and other types of services does not decrease, especially during these unprecedented times.

About CareDash

CareDash is the fastest-growing healthcare search engine in the U.S., used by more than two million patients every month. CareDash is committed to making it easy to find accessible information that helps patients make the right decision about their provider of care, including physical therapists, doctors, therapists, and hospitals.

About BetterPT

BetterPT™ is a healthcare technology platform company committed to transforming patient access and experience with healthcare services by providing end-to-end digital connectivity between physicians, physical therapists (PTs), and patients. Patients can find clinics in their local area that best fit their needs and accept their insurance and immediately request an appointment - all with just a few clicks, while BetterPT's inbound patient management (IPM) solution offers a number of operations efficiencies to clinics. With its interoperable, HIPAA-compliant telehealth application and EMR compatibility, BetterPT enables patients greater access to PT, an important and oftentimes overlooked part of clinical rehabilitation and preventive care. Its unique marketplace model has potential to continue expansion across the larger healthcare landscape to help advance connectivity between other kinds of patients and providers, too. For more information, please visit BetterPT.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

