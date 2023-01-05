New year, new career? Here are some $100K salary jobs open in Charlotte

If you’re looking for a career change in Charlotte, now is the perfect time to start.

January and February are the best months to look for a new job, since new hiring budgets at most companies go into effect at the beginning of the year, according to job search site Indeed. It’s also the time of year when many hiring managers return from their holiday vacations.

While the City of Charlotte isn’t known for high-paying jobs, there are some positions open where you can earn six figures.

New city employees also receive a variety of benefits, including 10 days of paid vacation, 12 days of paid sick leave, health, dental, vision, and life insurance coverage and educational reimbursement for approved college education.

Below are a few city agencies with open positions paying $100,000 or more.

General Services

Charlotte’s General Services Department is seeking a program manager, with a maximum salary of $110,724, according to the job listing.

The person in this position will be responsible for “effective implementation of all assigned transportation infrastructure projects, management of staff, and other planning and design assignments,” the listing says.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a minimum of five years of experience, or a master’s degree and at least three years of experience.

Charlotte Water

Charlotte Water has a few senior engineer jobs open that pay upward of six figures:

Each job has a maximum salary of at least $100,429, and requires a bachelor’s degree and at least five years of experience, according to the listings.

Aviation

Charlotte’s aviation department is seeking a financial reporting manager to oversee Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, annual comprehensive financial report.

The maximum salary for the position is $105,451, according to the job listing.

The job requires a high school diploma and at least nine years of experience, or an associates degree and seven years of experience. Applicants must also have experience in financial and cost accounting, financial analysis and supervision.