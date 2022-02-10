Career Academy South Bend teacher accused of raping, threatening to kill former student

A Career Academy South Bend teacher charged with multiple counts of rape and child seduction allegedly assaulted a female student of his three times over a period of two weeks and threatened to kill her, prosecutors allege.

John M. Doty, a 35-year-old LaPorte resident, was charged Wednesday with two counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and six counts of child seduction stemming from the incidents, which occurred in LaPorte County.

According to court documents, Doty was a biology teacher at the Career Academy and had "grown close" with the 16-year-old student after he helped her work through her mental health issues.

LaPorte County detectives were first notified by the girl's guardians on Jan. 4 that they suspected she was being abused by a teacher. In subsequent statements to police, the girl told investigators Doty picked her up on three occasions between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4 and raped her in his car and at his house during the interactions, court documents show.

When contacted by The Tribune with questions about Doty, Career Academy Superintendent Jeremy Lugbill said in a written statement that the school was contacted by authorities on Jan. 5 and placed a staff member on administrative leave the same day.

"The safety and well-being of students and staff is our top priority," Lugbill said. "We will continue to work alongside the appropriate authorities throughout the investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, we cannot disclose additional personnel information at this time."

Doty previously taught at LaPorte High School and was reportedly the girls head swim coach.

When asked about Doty's time at the LaPorte Community School Corp. on Wednesday, district Superintendent Mark Francesconi told The Tribune in a written statement that administrators are aware of recent charges brought against a former teacher in the LaPorte district.

"This matter is in the hands of the authorities and we are not in a position to comment further at this time," Francesconi said. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time."

Criminal charges

The student told investigators that Doty first assaulted her on Dec. 21 when he picked her up and the two drove around rural LaPorte County. At one point during the drive, Doty pulled off the road near a ditch and told her "That's where I'm going to throw your body after I murder you," the girl told investigators.

While the car was stopped, court documents say, Doty raped the girl. The documents also allege GPS data from the student's phone places the device on a rural county road east of LaPorte during the time the girl said the rape occurred.

The next day, Doty again picked up the student and drove her to his house in LaPorte where the two "cuddled" before he raped her in an upstairs room, documents say. The girl's description of the room allegedly matched what investigators found when they later searched Doty's house and GPS data also placed her phone at Doty's address, prosecutors allege.

The allegation was reported on Jan. 4 when the girls says Doty picked her up and the pair drove around while she "vented" to him. After a while, Doty began molesting the girl while driving, she told investigators, but he stopped when she protested.

Suspecting something was amiss, the student's guardians called her multiple times and when the girl eventually texted back that she was at the end of their driveway, they ran outside to see a car speeding off.

When searching through the girl's phone, detectives also found "images consistent with an inappropriate relationship," including screenshots of conversations the two had on social media apps and shirtless pictures of Doty, they allege in court documents.

Police said Doty surrendered himself at the LaPorte County Jail on Wednesday and has since been released on a $25,000 cash-only bond posted on his behalf. An initial hearing has not yet been set in LaPorte Circuit Court.

