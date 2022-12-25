Career burglar arrested in connection to 8 metro Atlanta burglaries

Atlanta police arrested a 59-year-old man who was connected to eight different burglaries across the metro area on Dec. 5, 2022.

Video showed an Atlanta police officer arresting Leslie Cook, who was recognized as the likely culprit in eight metro Atlanta burglaries over the last few months.

Police say their officer was aware of a string of overnight burglaries in the area he patrols and had seen surveillance footage of the suspect in several of the cases.

The officer recognized Cook from previous surveillance footage of robberies, tried to approach Cook, but Cook ran away and was arrested soon after.

Cook was charged with eight counts of burglary and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Cook has been arrested 32 times, including charges of robbery, obstruction, theft, parole and probation violations and more than 30 previous burglary charges.

Cook is charged with burglaries at the following addresses:

• Nov. 4, 2022 - 77 12th St.

• Nov. 16, 2022 - 1080 Peachtree St.

• Nov. 17, 2022 - 1075 Peachtree St.

• Nov. 27, 2022 - 77 12th St.

• Nov. 28, 2022 - 1075 Peachtree St.

• Dec. 3, 2022 - 77 12th St.

• Dec. 5, 2022 - 1075 Peachtree St.

• Dec. 5, 2022 - 1045 Peachtree St.

