'Career burglar' sentenced to 10-20 years for 14 Lower Bucks burglaries

A New Jersey man described by authorities as a "career burglar" could spend up to two decades for burglarizing more than a dozen homes in Bucks County four years ago.

On Tuesday, Billy M. Woodard, 57, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison for committing the burglaries between May 2018 and May 2019, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Woodard, of Trenton, New Jersey, was found guilty of 14 counts of burglary, among other related charges, during a trial in November. He mostly stole from homes in Lower Makefield, however he did steal from homes in Upper Makefield and Falls.

Woodard was arrested in late May 2019 when Mercer County officials, who were monitoring him through surveillance, spotted his car on Mirror Lane Road in Lower Makefield, according to court documents.

Police found in the back seat of his car items stolen from a home in the 1500 block of Stapler Drive.

Woodard charged:’Career burglar’ charged in multiple Lower Bucks break-ins

Police use VR to train:'People deserve respect': Central Bucks officers use virtual reality for de-escalation training

For subscribers:'We didn't forget about them': Bucks County restitution program reaches $1 million collected

After seizing Woodard's phone, investigators found GPS data that put him at multiple burglary scenes. He also matched the description of the man seen on surveillance footage at some of the burglaries.

Woodard would typically steal from the homes during the early morning hours, sometimes taking $2000 or more worth of items, according to authorities.

In one of the incidents, a resident spotted Woodard stealing from the home. Woodard told the man he had a gun, and asked him to not follow him. He was charged with and found guilty of felony robbery for that incident.

He was also found guilty of attempting to burglarize three homes, two in Lower Makefield and one in Upper Makefield.

In late 2019, the Mercer County Prosecutor's office indicted Woodard, alleging he burglarized several homes between June 2018 and May 2019. Mercer County officials said that he committed 19 burglaries in West Windsor, four in Robbinsville, six in Princeton, four in Lawrence and two in Hopewell.

Story continues

Woodard will receive credit for the time he spent in prison since his May 2019 arrest. He was also sentenced to 20 years of probation.

A message left for his public defender seeking comment was not immediately returned Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Trenton man sentenced to prison for burglaries in Lower Bucks County