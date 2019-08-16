Is a Career Coach Worth the Cost?

This article originally appeared on InHerSight.com, a website where women rate the female friendliness of their employers and get matched to companies that fit their needs.

How much did you pay for your education? How many years and how much effort did you invest in your college career? How much should you be able to earn over your working life? When you look at your career as a return on the investment of education and training, hiring a career coach to help you land that first job out of school or make a smart mid- or late-career transition makes good financial sense.

But you have to do your research when choosing a career coach. Career coaching is an unregulated industry, which means anyone can represent themselves as an advisor. Due diligence is crucial. It's not cheap, either. The national hourly average you can expect to pay is between $90 and $150 per session, and depending on your needs, you could require several sessions.

So, how do you find someone who is experienced, knowledgeable, and unbiased to give you career advice or help you find a job? Is it always worth the investment? And do career coaches always cost money, or can you get good advice without paying?

Is it possible that the whole career coaching industry is just a gimmick, preying on the desperation of the unemployed, the underemployed, and those desperate for a career change?

Let's find out.

Can a career coach actually help?

InHerSight's research has found that 73% of women are looking to change careers -- 73%. While you may be able to find a career you want and a job you actually love, a coach can help you narrow your search and make that search faster.

Career coaches can provide clarity and give unbiased recommendations

In fact, professional certified coach Kathryn Crawford Saxer, who works with mid- to senior-level professionals on career management and development, prefers calling herself a "thought partner." She helps her clients clarify the issue at hand and then make strategic decisions about how to move forward.

For example, she works with clients to formulate answers to those "dreadful" questions you're usually asked during job interviews, like, What are your career goals? If you're like most people, you have no idea what to say. One client she counseled came up with this answer: I want to combine my technical skills as a software engineer with my soft skills as an educator -- in terms of coaching, communicating, and teaching -- to lead strong, well-adjusted teams to do good, technically interesting work.

A coach can also objectively identify issues that may be holding you back

Software engineers Berk C. Celebisoy and Keiko Munechika, Ph.Ds. are co-founders of Daisuki Coaching. Experienced in the corporate world, they are familiar with common mistakes smart employees make that hurt their chances of being promoted. One is that they don't have enough visibility at the office -- no one knows who they are. The fix is simply to have your voice heard. "Start by asking quality questions in meetings," they advise.

On her site, job search strategist and career coach Jenny Foss has a series of blog posts under the heading "Proof." These are first-and-last-name stories about real job seekers and career transitioners who worked with Foss to land the job or promotion they wanted. Read these to get an idea of what a coach does and how a coach might help you.