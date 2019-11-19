How to Find a Career Counselor Near Me

When you’re trying to figure out what you want to do with your life, it can be difficult. Maybe you graduated from college and thought you wanted to start your own business, but you’re not sure what kind of business to start. Or, you might not know what you want to do at all. These are the kinds of things that you see a career counselor to help you with, and they’ll guide you toward solutions. You might be wondering: “How do I find a career counselor near me?” Well, career counseling is a field that you might be able to find in an academic setting. Let’s say that you’re preparing to graduate from college. There’s likely a career counselor on campus that you can talk to about your concerns. There are ways that you can find career counselors in vocational training centers as well. Career counseling is something that anybody might need help with, whether you’re graduating from school or you’re changing careers. Either way, career counseling is something that you can find in a multitude of places.

How to find a career counselor

You might have heard of a “job coach.” That’s another word for a career counselor. You can find a person to help you navigate your career, and they may have different titles. It could be that you’re seeing a career counselor or you may be working with a coach. Career counselors might be coaches, or they might be guidance counselors. Sometimes you can hire a career counselor privately or through an organization in your local area, or you can search online or career counselors. Popular websites like Careers.org, Psychology Today, or even online therapy sites offer career counseling resources. These resources are especially helpful if you can’t quite find what you’re looking for in your current location.

Job coaches

You might be wondering what a job coach does? They help people get hired at a position they have the skills to do. Another word for a career counselor is “job coach.” Career counselors are job coaches. They’ll help you find the job you’re looking for, and you might be able to work with a job coach to change positions. You don’t need to know everything about a job or career path that you’re considering; a career counselor will find the best position for you, and they’ll do that by administering assessments and talking to you about your wants, needs, skills, personality, and everything else about you that’s relevant in a workplace environment.

Career assessments

For a career counselor to be able to do their job, they need to figure out what you’re good at and assess your skills. That’s when they’re going to provide you with a series of tests. A career counselor will see what you excel in by having you take career assessments to determine what your strengths and weaknesses are. You want to do a job where you have the best chance of succeeding. Before you get to that position, you need to find out what that job might be. Much like a life coach who is trying to help you determine what you want to do and what will make you feel fulfilled in life, a career counselor wants to set you on the right path for success.

Online counseling and your career

Are you struggling to figure out your next career move? You’re not alone. People change jobs or careers all the time. You don’t have to feel stuck in your position. You can talk to a career counselor and have them guide you through that process. Career counselors are available online. Online counseling is a great place to find a career counselor that you can work with, and it’s important to remember that online counseling is a viable option for those trying to discover a flexible, convenient opportunity to better their life and mental health.

