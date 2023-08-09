Career criminal accused of stabbing Asian passenger nearly 20 times in Seattle train attack

[Source]

A man with convictions dating back to 2002 is facing new charges after allegedly stabbing a Seattle light rail passenger last month.

What happened: The incident, which was caught on security video, occurred near Othello Station on July 21. The victim, identified as Tin Vi Pham, 51, was sitting toward the back of the train when Ishmail Brown, 41, allegedly began stabbing him without provocation.

Pham was “essentially trapped” in his seat as Brown “plunged the knife down from above, over and over again,” wrote King County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brynn Jacobson in a court filing. Upon realizing what was happening, other passengers scrambled to help Pham, with one using his bag as a shield.

The aftermath: Pham suffered 18 stab wounds. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and released later, according to the Seattle Times. Meanwhile, Brown, who was arrested on the scene, was initially “declined” at the jail and likewise sent to the hospital, Fox News reported.

More from NextShark: Burglars went on a bender at a San Francisco ramen shop as evidenced by vomit, trash and a condom

Sound Transit's light rail is dangerous to ride. Here, a prolific offender is accused of randomly stabbing a stranger in Seattle. The transit riders come to the man's rescue, risking injury to death in doing so. They're heroes. pic.twitter.com/2fgVVXcBSF — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 6, 2023

More from NextShark: Popular South Korean influencer who’s landed over 100 sponsorships is not actually a real person

Charges: Brown has been charged with first- and second-degree assault. He is now behind bars with bail set at $1.5 million.

Records show Brown has a lengthy rap sheet, with felony convictions from 2008 for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and 2016 for second-degree arson. His misdemeanor convictions include reckless driving in 2002, reckless driving/racing in 2004 and a 2014 domestic violence no contact order violation, as per Fox News.

Story continues

More from NextShark: Lululemon Art Director Posts Racist 'Bat Fried Rice' Shirts for Sale

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

China continues militarization of artificial islands in South China Sea as world focuses on Russia