Career criminal armed with knife shot dead in Bronx

A repeat criminal offender armed with a knife was gunned down in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The victim, 34, who as 18 arrests on his record, including for drug and weapon possession as well as felony assault, was hit in the upper body with a round fired from a .380 handgun, according to the NYPD.

Detectives are investigating whether the victim was defending himself with the blade or attacking the killer when he was shot at about 1:20 a.m. near East Gun Hill Road and Webster Ave. The knife was found near the body.

Police caught the killer, who also has prior arrests, nearby at E. 124th St. and White Plains Road and took him into custody.

The gun was recovered, but the suspect has not yet been charged.