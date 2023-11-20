‘Career criminal’ arrested for trafficking methamphetamine...again, Gordon County sheriff says

A man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested again for trafficking methamphetamine in Gordon County.

In October 2023, Gordon County Sheriff’s detectives received information from another law enforcement jurisdiction about the distribution of methamphetamine in the Sonoraville community.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit identified the suspect, who was well known to them, as Jason Allen Bagley, 43.

The unit began surveilling Bagley and collected evidence over a one-month period before getting a search warrant for his home.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, detectives and deputies executed the search warrant.

The sheriff’s office says Bagley was arrested without incident.

Deputies seized methamphetamine, Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics, packaging materials for the resale of illegal drugs, and several rifles and handguns, including a sawed-off shotgun.

Bagley was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II and IV narcotics, and several weapons violations.

Bagley was previously arrested in Gordon County for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV drugs, and multiple counts of illegal possession of firearms in August of 2022.

He was released on a $200,000 bond and that case is still pending.

Bagley was also arrested on the same set of charges in May of 2021 and released on a $100,000 bond. That case is also still pending.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says Bagley was convicted of possession of methamphetamine (among other charges) in 2022, 2013, and twice in 2002.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, a judge denied bond for Bagley.

