Career criminal busted for sex abuse in lower Manhattan subway elevator

A career criminal with more than 40 arrests has been busted for exposing himself and rubbing against a 33-year-old woman inside a lower Manhattan subway elevator, police said Thursday.

Elroy Cornelius, 37, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with sex abuse in the Dec. 19 incident at the Fulton Street station.

Police said the woman stepped into an elevator during the morning rush hour and was followed by the suspect, who exposed himself, rubbed against her buttocks then ran off.

Cornelius has about 45 arrests, police said, most for misdemeanors.