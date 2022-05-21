Career criminal charged with murder after Griffin man shot during argument

A man with a long criminal history is now facing murder charges after police say he shot a man after an argument.

Griffin police officers were called to W. Tinsley St. at 7 p.m. Friday evening to calls of a person shot.

Officers found 46-year-old Rafaeli Thomas who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators were able to quickly name Lamarion Sherod Banks as the suspect.

When Banks was arrested, police found a 9mm handgun with the same type and brand of ammunition that they recovered on the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Thomas and Banks arguing before he shooting, but are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police say Banks was on probation at the time of the shooting.

Banks has been charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

