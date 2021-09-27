Career criminal escapes Correction Department custody at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan

A career criminal escaped Correction Department custody at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan early Monday, authorities said.

Harry Maldonado, 55, escaped the hospital’s prison ward at 3:50 a.m., the city Correction Department said.

Maldonado was taken into Correction custody on Thursday following an arrest for attempted burglary and larceny., as well as a parole violation. It was not immediately clear why he was taken to Belleuve

The NYPD was notified at 7 a.m. and asked to help find him, officials said.

Maldonado, was paroled in February 2015 after serving almost 16 years of a 12-years-to-life sentence for attempted burglary in Manhattan. Records for that case list him under an alias, Miguel Garcia.

Prior to that conviction, Maldonado, under his real name, was paroled in 1997 after serving seven years for burglary and in 1988 after serving more than three years for attempted burglary, records show.

“Safely monitoring those in our custody is a core part of our mission and this is extremely disturbing,” Correction Department Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said in a statement. “We take escapes and attempted escapes very seriously and we are investigating exactly how this happened.”

The escape is the latest embarrassment for the Correction Department.

On July 10, David Mordukhaev, 30, busted out of a floating jail barge in the Bronx.

Mordukhaev, who had been busted for allegedly impersonating a cop, was captured about 12 hours later after a citywide manhunt and later told a judge, “If you watched the videos of what’s going on there, you’d escape yourself, your honor.”

A month before that escape, Rikers Island inmate Josiah Prysock was accidentally released by using another prisoner’s identification number and duping several staffers along the way.

Prysock, who had pleaded guilty to attempted assault and robbery, was the fourth inmate to be accidentally released this year.

Most notably, accused killer Christopher Buggs in March walked out of Rikers Island following an epic clerical screwup and was on the lam for more than a month before he was caught.

Shooting suspect Nikim Meekins was also mistakenly freed in March following a Bronx court clerk screw up while deadbeat dad and golf pro James Reino was sprung in April following confusion over his multiple cases in matrimonial, family and criminal courts.