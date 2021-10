Oct. 5—SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man described by prosecutors as a career criminal has been sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison.

Lawrence Hansford, 45, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm following a two-day jury trial in May, Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay said Tuesday.