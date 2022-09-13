'Career criminal' gets 4-20 years in prison for latest felonies

BRANCH COUNTY — Esmeralda Gonzales, 37, will go back to prison to serve 4-20 years after she pleaded guilty to larceny cases as a habitual offender.

Michigan Department of Correction staff labeled her a “career criminal.”

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady asked her if the label fit? “That’s right. It’s not what I want to be,” she told him.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien agreed with recommendation for a long prison term. “The best thing we can do is incarceration to protect our homes and businesses from her criminal activity.”

Two of her crimes, taking money from the cash drawer at Bill’s Market, then stealing a donation jar from the Stop-N-Shop, took place in Coldwater last November.

Gonzales was off parole for a month, Prosecutor Zack Stempien said. She took keys from a car at Home Depot and tried to break into another store. Gonzales took a wallet from a Quincy Dollar General employee from behind the counter.

The most serious crime saw Gonzales take a cellphone from the hands of a woman in Quincy. The theft from a person was a 20-year felony as a repeat offender. Guilty pleas to larceny from a building in two other cases rose to 15-year offenses. All sentences will run concurrently.

Gonzales blamed meth addiction. Gonzales completed treatment at both Freedom Recovery and K-PEP during probation in 2021.

During her numerous prison terms, she admitted she was off the drug, but returned soon to using after release.

These convictions were her seventh through ninth felonies on her record. Gonzales did two long terms from Texas.

“When I got out of prison in Texas serving from 2009 to 2018, I was doing good. I had another son. I came to Michigan, and I was introduced to my mom.” Her mother has custody of her children.

Judge O’Grady told Gonzales, “Hopefully you can straighten out your life. It's going to be difficult to straighten out, difficult to stay straight.” Because Gonzales was on parole, she will get no credit for the nine months she was in the Branch County Jail on these charges.

Restitution was ordered to all victims, but with the long prison term before parole, there is little chance of payment anytime soon if at all.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Esmeralda Gonzales gets 4-20 years in prison for latest felonies