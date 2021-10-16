Career criminal nabbed for killing 16-year-old Bronx boy: officials

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for gunning down a 16-year-old Bronx boy who was arrested with a gun three weeks before his death, officials said Friday.

Detectives linked Xavier Rosado to the killing of Nisayah Sanchez after they matched DNA from a cigarette he discarded to evidence collected from the Sept. 29 shooting on E. 187th St. in Crotona, a police source said.

Nisayah and a 23-year-old man were standing near Clinton Ave. about 12:50 p.m. when two men exited a gray Honda Accord and opened fire, hitting them multiple times, before speeding off.

EMS rushed Nisayah to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The 23-year-old victim showed up at St. Barnabas Hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds to his left arm and right foot, police said. Cops determined he was wounded in the same shooting that killed Nisayah.

In an appearance on PIX 11 a day after Nisayah’s slaying, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said that the teen had a criminal record “as long as my arm.”

“Look at this child — and he’s a child,” Shea said. “He’s 16 years old and he’s arrested for a gun weeks before. Once before that he was arrested for a gun. A month before that he was arrested for a gun.”

“How do you have a 16-year-old arrested in a month three times with guns?” Shea said. “And I’m not talking about the times he was arrested for slashing people with a machete and with a dagger.”

Nisayah is a member of the Rey Way crew, which is affiliated with the Crips, according to a police source. He had a dozen arrests on his record on charges including weapon possession, assault, grand larceny, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the source said.

Rosado, who also has an extensive criminal history, was identified as a suspect in the killing shortly after the shooting. On Friday, cops spotted him on E. 178th St. and Arthur Ave. and took him into custody.

He demanded a lawyer and refused to talk but DNA from a cigarette he pitched just before his arrest was linked to evidence collected from the shooting, the source said.

Detectives charged him with murder, attempted murder, assault and gun possession, cops said. His arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Saturday.