Career criminal sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling meth in South Ga.

A Cordele man with prior serious drug convictions was sentenced as a career offender to 15 years in prison after being convicted of selling methamphetamine.

Alexis Sylvester Holton, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on April 11.

According to court documents, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigators nine times, beginning in October 2021, until his arrest on February 9, 2022.

Holton had several prior convictions, including two serious felony drug convictions in the Superior Court of Crisp County.

Holton was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He is not eligible for parole.

“It is always reassuring that when we identify major drug offenders in our community, we can rely on our state and federal partners to assist us in working and presenting the cases for prosecution,” said Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock. “It is a good day to know that our community is a little safer because justice was served.”

