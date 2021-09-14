‘Career criminal’ sentenced to 27 years for gun possession after Arlington shooting

A man found guilty of a gun crime was sentenced to 324 months in federal prison Tuesday, the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced.

A Fort Worth jury convicted Abedel Sattar Alkheqani, 27, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in March. He was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means. In the press release from U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah’s office, Alkheqani is referred to as a “career criminal.”

Alkheqani’s sentence was enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. He has been convicted five times, including four times for burglary. The Armed Career Criminal Act raises the maximum penalty for offenders with three previous convictions for a violent felony or serious drug offense.

According to the news release, Alkheqani was arrested in March 2020 after Arlington police identified him as a suspect in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Arlington.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a man matching Alkheqani’s description got out of a pickup truck with a pistol in his hand and fired three times as the victim tried to run away, the release said. The victim was hit multiple times and hospitalized, but ultimately recovered.

Based on witnesses’ descriptions of the suspect’s truck and surveillance video, officers found the truck used in the shooting about a half-mile from the scene. The truck was registered to Alkheqani.

When officers pulled Alkheqani over a few hours later, they found marijuana in his jacket pocket and arrested him for possession. He then gave written consent for officers to search his home and vehicle, the release said.

Law enforcement found a single round of 9mm caliber ammunition in Alkheqani’s truck, which matched the manufacturer and caliber of the shell casings recovered at the shooting scene. At his home, they found a .22-caliber rifle beside his bed and a magazine containing ammunition for the rifle within arm’s reach.

Alkheqani told officers that the rifle was his wife’s, but in recorded jailhouse calls, Alkheqani asked his wife, “Is my rifle still there?” before correcting himself and stating, “I mean your rifle.”

Forensic analysis later showed gunshot residue was found on Alkheqani on the day of the shooting.

The Arlington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Levi Thomas and Frank Gatto tried the case.