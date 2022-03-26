'Career criminal' sentenced to life without parole after 2019 armed robbery

Mar. 26—A "career criminal" was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a 2019 arrest for an armed robbery in Cobb County.

On July 24, 2019, Michael Mackey, 48, entered Cash America Pawn on Cobb Parkway South disguised as a construction worker, wearing a wig to help cover his face. Along with his accomplice, Nicholas Swaby, Mackey pointed a replica revolver pellet pistol at three employees and forced them into a closet while Swaby broke the glass display counter and stole multiple rings and bracelets. After the robbery, the two left in a white Crown Victoria with taxi markings.

Cobb police officer Brett Gallimore found Mackey and Swaby in the vehicle, and a high-speed pursuit through rush hour traffic on I-285 ensued. About eight minutes later, Cobb police officer Quinius Lyles was able to safely end the chase.

Mackey was arrested, but Swaby had fled the scene. Using K-9 units, Cobb police found Swaby and the bag containing stolen jewelry. Swaby later entered a guilty plea and was sentenced last year.

Mackey was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of false imprisonment by a Cobb jury Thursday. He was sentenced by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill the same day.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Tony Norton and Assistant District Attorney Margaret Bennett presented testimony from store employees, another witness, Swaby and Cobb and Marietta police officers.

"Mackey is a dangerous career criminal," Norton said in a prepared statement, without providing further detail about Mackey's past crimes. "Our trial team was able to secure justice by presenting a strong case to the jury to allow them to see through his disguise and hold him accountable for his actions. We were able to do so thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Marietta Police and Cobb County Police Departments."

Store surveillance videos, body-worn and dash camera videos, costumes worn by the perpetrators, fingerprints and the pellet pistol were also presented as evidence.