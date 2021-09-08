Career criminal sought for Bronx shooting death of ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder

Career criminal sought for Bronx shooting death of ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder
Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A career criminal is being sought by police for the Bronx shooting death of an ex-con who once witnessed his own brother’s murder, police said Wednesday.

Police believe Ishmael Simmons, 35, shot Shakeinne Jones the night of Aug. 7 in a confrontation on Anderson Ave. near W. 164th St. in Highbridge. They released a mugshot of Simmons Wednesday and are asking the public’s help tracking him down.

Simmons has been arrested 17 times beginning in 2002 for charges including robbery, burglary, drug dealing and grand larceny, authorities said. He served nearly two years in state prison, ending in March 2011, after being convicted of drug possession and attempted robbery, records show.

Jones, 35, died at Lincoln Hospital two days after he was shot in the back of the head and arm. He lived in the Jefferson Houses in East Harlem.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. Jones’ mother said his jewelry appeared to have been stolen and police said he had been in a street fight down the block 30 minutes earlier.

Federal court documents show Jones witnessed the May 2008 murder of his older brother Frank in the same neighborhood where he was killed.

Ten days after his brother’s murder, Shakeinne sought revenge, shooting the man he believed to be the killer, court records say. That man had previously been beaten up by the Jones brothers.

“This is my second son to die,” Sheila Hamilton, 60, said after Shakeinne’s murder. “We’re very devastated.”

Shakeinne had been arrested numerous times and served three years in prison for a Manhattan robbery, records show.

Hamilton said Shakeinne had changed since serving prison time.

He was no longer hot-tempered, she said, and was working toward getting a commercial trucking license.

“He was a hard-working custodian,” she said. “He was a family man with four kids. He was generous. No matter who he met he was good to.”

Jones had a temper, but had cooled down since serving prison time, his mother said. He was working toward getting a commercial trucking license, and dreamed of going into the trucking business.

