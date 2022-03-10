Career crook charged in cane-bash robbery of 91-year-old Brooklyn man

A career crook with a history of robbery and drug dealing has been charged in a cruel, caught-on-video cane bashing of a 91-year-old Brooklyn robbery victim.

Raymond Silva, 45, demanded cash from the elderly victim as he sat on a stoop on E. 14th St. and Avenue I in Midwood early Monday — then whacked the man in the head because he only had $4 to fork over, police said.

Silva, who lives two blocks away from the scene, was arrested at a relative’s home Wednesday, cops said.

The victim, who also walks with a cane, used his own to defend himself. He was hospitalized after the attack.

Silva has served three state prison sentences — two for drug dealing in 1994 and 2000, and a third for attempted robbery in 2007.

He’s now charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, and was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court.