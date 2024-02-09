Career fair brings employers and students at Tecumseh High School

Representatives of more than 30 businesses, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and the military fill the main hallway at Tecumseh High School for the school's Career Exploration Fair Wednesday.

TECUMSEH — At one of the stations set up Wednesday during Tecumseh High School’s Career Exploration Fair, students could get a hands-on look at a possible career in the plumbing and heating trades.

Adrian Mechanical Services representatives had power tools set up so that students could cut plastic tubing and put together pieces of copper pipe. Andy Carver of Adrian Mechanical said they’re a hands-on company, so they wanted to show the kind of work they do.

Andy Carver of Adrian Mechanical Services watches as Tecumseh High School freshman Rhea McGrew cuts a piece of tubing during the Career Exploration Fair Wednesday at the school.

That seemed to resonate with the students.

“When you get to do hands-on stuff, it can help you retain that for later,” freshman Trinity Curless said after meeting with Carver and getting to try some of the tools.

Representatives of more than 30 businesses, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and the military lined the main hallway at Tecumseh High School for the career exploration fair. Students were given a list of 11 questions to ask of the prospective employers to learn about jobs they offer, what the representatives like about their work, and what education is needed to do those jobs.

Tecumseh High School sophomores Kaitlyn Bennett and Celena Martinez talk with Spc. Heather Chacon and Sgt. Dylan Frazier of the Michigan Army National Guard during the Career Exploration Fair Wednesday at the school.

“It helps us figure out what we’re interested in,” sophomore Celena Martinez said.

“I had no idea some of these jobs existed,” Leila Morris, a freshman, said.

A couple of the careers that were new to students were massage therapy and project management. Adrian School of Massage and Consumers Energy each had representatives at the school Wednesday.

Patricia Williamson, right, of Consumers Energy talks with Tecumseh High School freshmen Balsam Marogi and Leila Morris about project management during the Career Exploration Fair Wednesday at the school.

Patricia Williamson from Consumers said a career in project management at the utility can involve working on a variety of projects, such as construction of a new substation or installing new software.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Juniors Hayden Grimes and Tyler London were among the students who stopped by the General Broach booth. Cliff Middleton and Raghav Patel from the Morenci company had computers set up so that students could see the software they use to design parts used in the automotive and aerospace industries. They also had examples of the parts that General Broach makes.

Cliff Middleton of General Broach in Morenci, left, talks about careers the company offers while juniors Tyler London and Hayden Grimes try out the design software the company uses during the Career Exploration Fair Wednesday at the school.

“It’s a real cool way to find out what we can do with our futures,” junior Hayden Grimes said.

“It’s a great way to find out about new opportunities,” junior Tyler London said, “especially if you’re like me and have no idea what you want to do” for a career.

— Contact reporter David Panian at dpanian@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @lenaweepanian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tecumseh High School students learn about career possibilities