New year, new career? These open Boise area jobs offer $60k-plus annually, plus benefits

The new year is just a few days old, and for many Idahoans, a New Year’s resolution may have been to find a new job or career. Fortunately, the Treasure Valley isn’t short of available jobs that pay a good salary.

In Ada County alone, numerous jobs are available that pay at least $60,000 per year, plus benefits such as health care, paid vacation and sick leave.

Here are seven current job openings in Ada County that pay at least $60,000 annually. Only some of the job responsibilities and requirements are listed below; you can find more information by clicking the link for each job.

You can also find additional job listings on the Ada County job opportunities website.

Criminal Child Protection Attorney I

Salary: $75,080 annually



Deadline: Continuous



Summary: To handle and manage cases filed under the Idaho Child Protective Act and to monitor children’s removal or protective supervision during a case until an appropriate permanent plan is achieved.



Notable requirements: Graduate of an accredited law school and a member of the Idaho State Bar, and knowledge of the Idaho Statutes, including case law, rules of evidence, criminal procedure and criminal jury instructions.

Civil Attorney II

Salary: $82,000 Annually



Deadline: Continuous



Summary: Predominantly working independently on civil litigation and transactional matters and advising clients. The civil attorney will also supervise the deputy prosecutor on various projects and cases.



Notable requirements: Graduation from an accredited law school, membership of the Idaho State Bar, and a minimum of five years of civil litigation experience.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Criminal Division

Salary: $75,080 annually



Deadline: Continuous



Summary: This position is for an attorney new to the legal profession. Job responsibilities include drafting legal documents such as motions, orders and memoranda, participating in case negotiations with defense attorneys, and reviewing reports and legal issues regarding cases.



Notable requirements: Graduate of an accredited law school and a member of the Idaho State Bar, and knowledge of the Idaho Statutes, including case law, rules of evidence, criminal procedure and criminal jury instructions.

Detention Deputy

Salary: $61,050 - $77,744 Annually



Deadline: April 24



Summary: Maintaining the security and custody of inmates at the Ada County Jail. The jail is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a week, meaning the position requires working on weekends, nights and holidays.



Notable requirements: A high school diploma or equivalent, United States citizenship and at least 21 years of age.

Geographic Information Systems Analyst

Salary: $60,000 - $75,000 annually



Deadline: Jan. 8



Summary: To provide analysis, technical support and expertise to Ada County projects involving the Geographic Information System, an open data source for topics such as future land use and solid waste management maintained by the county.



Notable requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer science, GIS, geography or another related field, and two or more years of GIS experience.

Mental Health Clinician

Salary: $33.61 - $37.83 hourly



Deadline: Continuous



Summary: To provide mental health services such as assessments, crisis intervention and counseling to the Ada County Jail inmate population. The clinician will also provide clinical consultation to Ada County Sheriff’s Office staff and the Health Services Division.



Notable requirements: A master’s degree in social work or counseling from an accredited college, and must be a licensed social worker or professional counselor in the state of Idaho.

Registered Nurse

Salary: $78,998 - $103,502 Annually



Deadline: Feb. 12



Summary: To provide general health care to Ada County Jail inmates and to administer treatment and medicine to patients. The nurse will also maintain treatment records and make notes of all medications given to inmates.



Notable requirements: Graduation from an accredited school of nursing as a registered nurse.