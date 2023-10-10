Career Redding police officer recommended to be city's third police chief in six years

Redding City Manager Barry Tippin has made his selection for new police chief.

Now he will ask the City Council to approve the appointment at its Oct. 17 meeting.

Tippin is recommending Redding police Capt. Brian Barner succeed Chief Bill Schueller, who will retire in November.

If appointed, Barner would be the city’s third police chief in six years.

“I have worked closely with Captain Barner for his entire career as we rose through the ranks together. He is an integral part of my leadership team and a close friend. I am confident that Captain Barner will lead the Redding Police Department as it continues to grow and expand programs that benefit our community,” Schueller said in a news release.

Barner has worked for the Redding Police Department for more than 30 years.

He started in 1992, two years before he graduated from Shasta High School, as a police explorer before becoming a cadet in 1994. He was hired as a police recruit in 1997.

Barner has been a corporal, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, traffic sergeant, patrol lieutenant, administrative lieutenant and a patrol and administrative captain.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be appointed as the next chief of police for the city of Redding,” Barner said in a news release. “I look forward to working with our outstanding police department, city staff, law enforcement partners, area businesses and especially this great community of ours.”

Tippin added that Barner’s many positions and years of experience with RPD made him the right choice for the job.

Barner comes from a family of public safety professionals.

His grandfather, Charlie, retired as the assistant fire chief for the San Francisco Fire Department. His uncle, Gary, retired as a captain with the Novato Police Department and his father, Tom, retired as a detective with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Between them, they had more than 90 years of public service.

After graduating from Shasta High School, Brian Barner attended Shasta College. He left Redding to attend Sonoma State University but returned when he was hired by the late Redding Police Chief Bob Blankenship as a police officer at age 20.

Barner has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Southern Oregon University and master’s in public administration from National University.

Schueller announced his retirement last summer.

He has been police chief for four years and has worked for the department for nearly 30 years.

Schueller was promoted from Redding police captain to chief in September 2019 to replace the retiring Roger Moore, who had spent 31 years in law enforcement.

Moore also was promoted from captain in Redding to the chief’s position.

