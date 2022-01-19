Is Your Career at Risk? 15 Jobs That May Soon Be Facing Extinction

Sam DiSalvo
·3 min read
skynesher / iStock.com
skynesher / iStock.com

The nation's unemployment rate is at 3.9% as of December 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The future continues to look bright for those working in leisure, hospitality, business services, manufacturing, construction and transportation.

Job Pick: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement
And More: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to all industries, but some were already on the decline before the onset of the virus, and now are only continuing to trend downward.

Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer

However, while they're not quite extinct yet, there are certain industries that are headed for the endangered list. Figures from the BLS show that many jobs are being automated with technology, putting more and more people out of work by 2030. Check out 15 jobs on the chopping block.

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cashiers

Cashiers
Expected Job Loss by 2030: 336,000

You probably interact with a cashier a few times a week, but the popularity of self-checkout is starting to take over. Many retailers have plans to switch to fully automated checkout systems, with Amazon already having locations like this in place. Between 2020 and 2030, the BLS predicts that the amount of cashiers will drop by 10 percent.

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Executive Secretaries and Executive Administrative Assistants

Expected job loss by 2030:
100,000

Similar to secretaries and administrative assistants, those assisting the people at the top are also being phased out due to technology and budget cuts that had to be made post-pandemic.

racorn / Shutterstock.com
racorn / Shutterstock.com

First-Line Supervisors of Retail Service Workers

Expected Job Loss by 2030: 90,000


During the pandemic, many retail workers were put in harm's way simply so stores could stay open. This forced many managers to be put in compromising positions, and reevaluating if this much stress was worth it for the relatively low pay. About 649,000 retail workers put in their resignation notices in April of 2021, and there is probably many more to come.

Alina555 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alina555 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tellers

Expected Job Loss by 2030: 73,000


Tellers are the people behind the glass at banks who process your transactions. They cash checks, deposit money, collect loan payments and more. Employment for tellers is projected to decline by about 17% by 2030. This is due to automation technology and online banking continuing to replace more of their traditional job duties.

milanvirijevic / Getty Images
milanvirijevic / Getty Images

Assemblers

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

Inspectors

Expected Job Loss by 2030: 68,000

Testers, sorters, samplers and weighers fall into the same category as inspectors. People in these occupations inspect, test, sort, sample or weigh raw materials, parts and products to find defects. Inspectors mainly work in apparel knitting mills, foundries, textile mills, fabric mills and rubber product manufacturers.

MATJAZ SLANIC / Getty Images
MATJAZ SLANIC / Getty Images

Office Clerks

Expected Job Loss by 2030: 60,000

Digitizing documents has made the need for someone to keep the office organized obsolete. There is no more filing that needs to be done or documents that need to be sorted, so this job is in steady decline.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Bookkeeping, Accounting & Auditing Clerks

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Shipping, Receiving & Inventory Clerks

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retail Salespersons

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Customer Service Representatives

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

Legal Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com
ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com

Correctional Officers and Jailers

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Your Career at Risk? 15 Jobs That May Soon Be Facing Extinction

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Bloomington employers struggling to find workers: 'most brutal job market that I've seen'

    Some business leaders said they believe the pandemic has shifted labor dynamics to the detriment of employers — and to the benefit of workers.

  • Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

    In a quiet valley tucked away from Colorado’s bustling ski resorts, far from his hometown in northern Mexico, Trinidad Loya found a way to support his family’s American dream: Coal. The coal plant is closing, along with the mine that feeds it and has nearly 115 more employees, and all the workers will lose their jobs over the next decade, according to Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. which partially owns and operates the Craig Station.

  • Aerospace lawsuit targets Collins Aerospace, second segment of Raytheon Technologies to face claims it restricted hiring

    A legal challenge against Connecticut’s aerospace industry has broadened to include Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary accused in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday of participating in a no-hire agreement that allegedly crippled career and pay opportunities for engineers. A similar lawsuit in U.S. District Court in December named jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, ...

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    You don't have to have a teaching background to be an online tutor. The great thing about tutoring is that you can register with a service or you can strike out on your own. Registering with a service can supply you with a ready-made client pool, but your earning potential will be limited to what the service allows you to earn.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and the pandemic has only expedited that trend....

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • Boomers don't have nearly enough retirement savings, especially women

    More men than women have $100,000 or more saved for retirement, per new Census data. It's a product of the wage gap — women earned less money to save.

  • Inflation: Seven reasons why the cost of living is going up around the world

    Global inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is at its highest since 2008. Here are seven reasons why.

  • Charlotte’s newest grocery store features hot bar, to-go meals, local produce

    The latest opening comes less than a year after the Salisbury-based grocery chain, Food Lion, opened another Charlotte store as grocers continue to battle for market share.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.

  • China’s Economic Numbers Once Again Have the Skeptics Suspicious

    China, the world’s second-largest economy, said its GDP growth for 2021 was 8.1%, driven by strong exports and factory activity.

  • The hot and not-so-hot job growth centers

    Data: Indeed; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosJob openings have been roaring back across the country, but some metro areas are significantly hotter than others, per a new report from the jobs site Indeed.Why it matters: Tracking growth in different cities gives us insight into how the pandemic is changing the geography of jobs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The hottest city is Boise City, Idaho, with 94.8% job growth compared to its pre-pandemic

  • Activision fires dozens over misconduct -report

    More than three dozen employees have been shown the door at Activision Blizzard. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the video game developer fired or pushed out the employees to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct. It said another 40 employees have been disciplined. That’s a big increase from the figures it released back in October, when the company disclosed it had fired more than 20 people following allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, and that 20 more had faced other forms of disciplinary action. Best known for its “Call of Duty” franchise, Activision had planned to release the summary of these latest actions before the winter holidays. But the Journal, citing sources, said CEO Bobby Kotick held back that report, feeling it could make the company’s workplace problems bigger than has been reported. The Journal said data compiled by the company show that it has so far reviewed more than 90% of the roughly 700 employee reports it has collected on misconduct and other issues after it was sued by a California state agency over harassment claims. Activision did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt

    Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family in inflation-hit Pakistan, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning to crime.

  • Airlines warn of 'catastrophic' crisis when new 5G service is deployed

    U.S. airlines and cargo carriers on Monday warned that the new 5G wireless service set to deploy Wednesday could ground flights, potentially stranding thousands of Americans overseas and delaying the delivery of key goods.In a letter to Biden administration officials, executives of major carriers wrote that C-band 5G causes disruptions to airplanes' instruments that could make "huge swaths" of the U.S. fleet unusable. They noted that by...

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft De