Is Your Career at Risk? 15 Jobs That May Soon Be Facing Extinction
The nation's unemployment rate is at 3.9% as of December 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The future continues to look bright for those working in leisure, hospitality, business services, manufacturing, construction and transportation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to all industries, but some were already on the decline before the onset of the virus, and now are only continuing to trend downward.
However, while they're not quite extinct yet, there are certain industries that are headed for the endangered list. Figures from the BLS show that many jobs are being automated with technology, putting more and more people out of work by 2030. Check out 15 jobs on the chopping block.
Cashiers
Expected Job Loss by 2030: 336,000
You probably interact with a cashier a few times a week, but the popularity of self-checkout is starting to take over. Many retailers have plans to switch to fully automated checkout systems, with Amazon already having locations like this in place. Between 2020 and 2030, the BLS predicts that the amount of cashiers will drop by 10 percent.
Executive Secretaries and Executive Administrative Assistants
Expected job loss by 2030:
100,000
Similar to secretaries and administrative assistants, those assisting the people at the top are also being phased out due to technology and budget cuts that had to be made post-pandemic.
First-Line Supervisors of Retail Service Workers
Expected Job Loss by 2030: 90,000
During the pandemic, many retail workers were put in harm's way simply so stores could stay open. This forced many managers to be put in compromising positions, and reevaluating if this much stress was worth it for the relatively low pay. About 649,000 retail workers put in their resignation notices in April of 2021, and there is probably many more to come.
Tellers
Expected Job Loss by 2030: 73,000
Tellers are the people behind the glass at banks who process your transactions. They cash checks, deposit money, collect loan payments and more. Employment for tellers is projected to decline by about 17% by 2030. This is due to automation technology and online banking continuing to replace more of their traditional job duties.
Assemblers
Inspectors
Expected Job Loss by 2030: 68,000
Testers, sorters, samplers and weighers fall into the same category as inspectors. People in these occupations inspect, test, sort, sample or weigh raw materials, parts and products to find defects. Inspectors mainly work in apparel knitting mills, foundries, textile mills, fabric mills and rubber product manufacturers.
Office Clerks
Expected Job Loss by 2030: 60,000
Digitizing documents has made the need for someone to keep the office organized obsolete. There is no more filing that needs to be done or documents that need to be sorted, so this job is in steady decline.
Bookkeeping, Accounting & Auditing Clerks
Shipping, Receiving & Inventory Clerks
Retail Salespersons
Customer Service Representatives
Legal Secretaries and Administrative Assistants
Correctional Officers and Jailers
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Is Your Career at Risk? 15 Jobs That May Soon Be Facing Extinction