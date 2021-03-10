Career robber who trained others gets 6 1/2 years in prison

Mar. 10—Before career bank robber Gary W. Bornman was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison for committing two more bank heists while on supervised release in a federal bank robbery case dating from 2001, a prosecutor expressed concern that he had been training others to rob banks.

Bornman, 59, formerly of New Haven, was the getaway driver in the two latest robberies, committed on Oct. 29, 2019 at an East Haven bank and Jan. 27, 2020 at the since-closed People's United Bank branch at 20 Main St. in Windsor Locks.

Prosecutor Anastasia Enos King said Bornman was the one who recruited the different people who committed the two robberies, adding that he was working with a third person on casing banks.

Bornman taught his accomplices some of what he had learned about how to commit a bank robbery successfully, the prosecutor said.

She recounted some of those pointers when he pleaded guilty in late July: Do it between 1 and 2 p.m. because that's lunchtime. Use a gray getaway car because it's inconspicuous. Don't use a gun.

The training of others was among the factors King cited in recommending that Bornman receive a sentence in the higher part of the range recommended by federal guidelines, nine to almost 11 years in prison.

She said Bornman received "tremendous support" from the U.S. Probation Office during his latest period of supervised release, but he still returned to drug use and ultimately to bank robbery.

The prosecutor cited the steady increases in the sentences Bornman has received for his past bank robbery cases — from two years to seven years, to more than 19 years — and said a five-year sentence wouldn't be enough to teach Bornman respect for law or deter others.

But five years is the sentence Judge Robert N. Chatigny imposed at Tuesday's sentencing, held via teleconference, for the two latest bank robberies. The judge added a consecutive 1 1/2 -year sentence for Bornman's violations of his supervised release conditions in the 2001 case, which the judge called a "breach of trust."

The judge said he was encouraged by the progress Bornman had made while on supervised release and by his good behavior in jail since his latest arrest.

Clashes with correctional officers have been a problem for Bornman in his long periods of imprisonment in the past.

The judge didn't impose sentence at an initial session of the sentencing hearing in November after Bornman made the unusual request that he be placed at a "supermax" federal prison in Colorado. Such prisons specialize in solitary confinement and are designed to be unpleasant.

The reason for the request was that Bornman felt solitary confinement could reduce his chances of getting into trouble at a federal penitentiary, as he has in the past.

Through his lawyer, Richard A. Reeve, Bornman withdrew that request in a recent court filing, asking instead that the judge recommend he be sent to a medium security prison. The judge made that recommendation.

Reeve said in court Tuesday that Bornman's outlook on life and his future is continuing to improve.

"He still has the potential to do good things with his life," the defense lawyer said, adding that Bornman is very interested in caring for animals.

The judge ordered Bornman to serve three more years of supervised release after he completes his prison time, with the first six months at a "residential re-entry center." He also ordered Bornman to receive mental-health and substance abuse counseling and treatment.

