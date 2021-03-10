Career robber who trained others gets 6 1/2 years in prison

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Mar. 10—Before career bank robber Gary W. Bornman was sentenced Tuesday to 6 1/2 years in prison for committing two more bank heists while on supervised release in a federal bank robbery case dating from 2001, a prosecutor expressed concern that he had been training others to rob banks.

Bornman, 59, formerly of New Haven, was the getaway driver in the two latest robberies, committed on Oct. 29, 2019 at an East Haven bank and Jan. 27, 2020 at the since-closed People's United Bank branch at 20 Main St. in Windsor Locks.

Prosecutor Anastasia Enos King said Bornman was the one who recruited the different people who committed the two robberies, adding that he was working with a third person on casing banks.

Bornman taught his accomplices some of what he had learned about how to commit a bank robbery successfully, the prosecutor said.

She recounted some of those pointers when he pleaded guilty in late July: Do it between 1 and 2 p.m. because that's lunchtime. Use a gray getaway car because it's inconspicuous. Don't use a gun.

The training of others was among the factors King cited in recommending that Bornman receive a sentence in the higher part of the range recommended by federal guidelines, nine to almost 11 years in prison.

CAREER ROBBER SENTENCED

DEFENDANT: Gary W. Bornman, 59, formerly of New Haven

LATEST HEISTS: Oct. 29, 2019 at an East Haven bank and Jan. 27, 2020 at the since-closed People's United Bank branch at 20 Main St. in Windsor Locks

SENTENCE: 6 1/2 years in prison, followed by three years' supervised release with the first six months in a residential re-entry center

She said Bornman received "tremendous support" from the U.S. Probation Office during his latest period of supervised release, but he still returned to drug use and ultimately to bank robbery.

The prosecutor cited the steady increases in the sentences Bornman has received for his past bank robbery cases — from two years to seven years, to more than 19 years — and said a five-year sentence wouldn't be enough to teach Bornman respect for law or deter others.

But five years is the sentence Judge Robert N. Chatigny imposed at Tuesday's sentencing, held via teleconference, for the two latest bank robberies. The judge added a consecutive 1 1/2 -year sentence for Bornman's violations of his supervised release conditions in the 2001 case, which the judge called a "breach of trust."

The judge said he was encouraged by the progress Bornman had made while on supervised release and by his good behavior in jail since his latest arrest.

Clashes with correctional officers have been a problem for Bornman in his long periods of imprisonment in the past.

The judge didn't impose sentence at an initial session of the sentencing hearing in November after Bornman made the unusual request that he be placed at a "supermax" federal prison in Colorado. Such prisons specialize in solitary confinement and are designed to be unpleasant.

The reason for the request was that Bornman felt solitary confinement could reduce his chances of getting into trouble at a federal penitentiary, as he has in the past.

Through his lawyer, Richard A. Reeve, Bornman withdrew that request in a recent court filing, asking instead that the judge recommend he be sent to a medium security prison. The judge made that recommendation.

Reeve said in court Tuesday that Bornman's outlook on life and his future is continuing to improve.

"He still has the potential to do good things with his life," the defense lawyer said, adding that Bornman is very interested in caring for animals.

The judge ordered Bornman to serve three more years of supervised release after he completes his prison time, with the first six months at a "residential re-entry center." He also ordered Bornman to receive mental-health and substance abuse counseling and treatment.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Government to increase prison sentences despite minister saying longer terms ‘limited or no deterrent’

    ‘Harsher sentencing tends to be associated with limited or no general deterrent effect,’ said justice minister last week

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • iPhone sale turns into armed robbery in Lexington where two are arrested, police say

    “This armed robbery is a good reminder that there can be risks with meeting strangers from the internet to sell or buy things.”

  • NY mother’s boyfriend accused of beating 10-year-old son to death

    Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious Saturday in the St. Nicholas Houses, where cops had visited the day before — and done nothing. Ryan Cato, 34, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said young Ayden Wolfe was found unconscious and unresponsive Saturday when Cato called 911 to the apartment in the St. Nicholas Houses.

  • Elijah McClain Organizers Facing Attempted Kidnapping Charges and Decades of Prison Time for Protesting Aurora, Colo., Police

    There’s still separate justice systems in America, as has been evidenced by the continuing dearth of criminal consequences for police officers who’ve caused the death of numerous Americans—even in light of last year’s uprisings against high profile cases of police violence.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Argentine court clears former priest in sexual abuse case

    A court on Tuesday cleared a retired priest of sexual abuse charges on grounds the statute of limitations on the alleged crimes had expired. Former priest Carlos Eduardo José, 62, had spent more than a year in custody during the legal process and the ruling by a three-judge panel in the city of San Martin means he can go free. Attorneys for his accuser, Mailin Gobbo, said they would appeal.

  • Editorial: Instead of Meghan Markle invigorating the royal family, it drove her to thoughts of suicide

    It's unfortunate that Meghan Markle couldn't bring change to a hidebound British royal family that seems to grow more irrelevant each day.

  • Vanessa Bryant wins case to obtain names of officers who took photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash

    LASD attorneys said the officers shouldn't be named for fear that hackers may access their phones "to locate any photographs and publish them."

  • Coleman scores, lifts Lightning to 4-3 OT win over Red Wings

    Blake Coleman scored 2:17 into overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. Coleman's goal was set up by Tyler Johnson, who also scored, on a 2-on-1 rush to extend the defending Stanley Cup champions' season-high point streak to nine games. “Detroit gave us everything they had and it took a helluva play in OT to win this one," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

  • The agency that regulates British TV is investigating 'Good Morning Britain' after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers Morgan's rant over Meghan Markle

    Morgan resigned after widespread fallout from his tearing into Dutchess Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this week.

  • Stars score early and often to dominate Blackhawks 6-1

    Joel Kiviranta scored 100 seconds in and added an assist, rookie Jason Robertson had four assists for his first four-point game and the Dallas Stars dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Tuesday night. Joe Pavelski got his team-best 13th goal for the Stars. Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also scored.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Meteor over Vermont exploded so "violently," it shook buildings

    The fireball released the energy equivalent of 440 pounds of TNT, rattling nearby buildings.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'