Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County seeks dismissal of sexual abuse lawsuits

Dec. 12—An attorney for the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County filed a second motion seeking dismissal of nine lawsuits filed by students who allege they were indecently assaulted by a former teacher.

The now former students filed separate lawsuits in 2019 and 2020, seeking damages for emotional harm they say they suffered after Richard Humphrey, an automotive technology teacher, assaulted them during the 2016-17 school year.

Humphrey, 67, of West Wyoming, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to 11 counts of indecent assault and one count of corruption of a minor and was later sentenced to 11 to 33 months in prison.

The lawsuits alleged Humphrey's conduct, which included groping their genitals, rubbing their shoulders and speaking in a sexually suggestive manner, was an "open secret" among CTC students, staff and administrators. Attorneys for the students faulted the vocational-technical school and the students' home districts for failing to protect them.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion dismissed portions of the lawsuits in November 2019. He allowed the cases to proceed on several counts that alleged officials failed to act even though they knew Humphrey was abusing the students, but noted that claim would be revisited following the completion of additional investigation and questioning of the parties involved in the cases.

Richard Polachek of Wilkes-Barre, attorney for the CTC, recently filed new motions seeking dismissal of the remaining counts of each of the nine lawsuits.

In court documents filed in five of the cases, Polachek says the plaintiffs testified in pretrial depositions that they did not report Humphrey's behavior to CTC staff. That supports CTC's claim that officials were unaware of the conduct until they received a referral from ChildLine, a child abuse hotline, in May 2017. The school took immediate action to remove him from class after receiving the report.

The plaintiffs in the four other lawsuits claim they did alert school officials. Polachek said the officials adamantly deny the allegations. He also cites a report prepared by a liability expert who reviewed multiple records in the case and concluded that, while some students may have known about Humphrey's conduct, that information was not shared with CTC staff.

Attorneys for the students will have an opportunity to respond to the motion. Mannion will rule on the matter at a later date.

