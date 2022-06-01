Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?
After an explosive six-week defamation trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (June 1)
After an explosive six-week defamation trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (June 1)
Johnny Depp got a standing ovation after performing with Jeff Beck in London Tuesday -- while awaiting a verdict in the sensational trial that pitted him against ex-wife Amber Heard. (May 31)
"It's the larger implications for our culture that concern me the most," Lewinsky writes.
Lily-Rose Depp's birthday came as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawyers made their closing arguments in the defamation trial
There was no mention of security or policing cooperation when China released its position paper on its relations with Pacific island countries after it failed to win endorsement for a regional deal. The document - "China's Position Paper on Mutual Respect and Common Development with Pacific Island Countries" - was published hours after a virtual summit on Monday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterparts from 10 Pacific nations, as part of Beijing's latest push for greater inf
As the jury begins deliberations on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard libel case, attorneys give their take on proceedings. (May 31)
According to reports, rumors of Johnny Depp being casted for Beetlejuice 2 have now surfaced. The...
UPDATED: Just days after testifying on his behalf in Johnny Depp’s acrimonious $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard, Kate Moss joined her ex-boyfriend as he jammed with Jeff Beck for a third night in a row on the guitar legend’s European tour. According to multiple reports, Moss attended Tuesday’s show to see her ex […]
The actor hit the stage on the guitar with friend and collaborator Jeff Beck for the second night in a row
STORY: The rehearsal took place around the Mall and the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebrations, ranging from military parades and a church service to street parties and a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace.Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February, and two public holidays have been set aside to create a four-day weekend for nationwide events commemorating her reign from June 2-5.
Greg Anthony talks importance of Finals experience ahead of the matchup between the Celtics and Warriors
Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on Sunday at a Jeff Beck concert in England, just days after closing arguments for his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp joined Beck on stage to perform their 2020 collaboration, 'Isolation,' which is a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 hit. The two also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s 'What’s Going On' and Jimi Hendrix’s 'Little Wing.'
Jurors considering the opposing lawsuits from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard deliberated for hours on Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the multimillion-dollar defamation fight that aired unsettling details about their troubled marriage. Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece. Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax."
Snakes, spiders and other creatures make the list for the most dangerous critters in the state.
Tyler Naquin exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox after grounding out to first base in the fourth inning.
Lily-Rose Depp turns 23 amid her father's bombshell defamation trial against Amber Heard, who has accused Johnny Depp of physically and sexually abusing her.
'You pick' farms are offering strawberries and peonies in June. But farm owners advise visitors to check websites or call ahead for picking policies.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson flew to London ahead of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations this week, and the two were photographed dressed casually with their matching platinum hair.
Former UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton has cut his list of finalists down to five.
The special gig will feature some of the biggest names in music.
The couple share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 weeks, and daughter Betsy, 21 months