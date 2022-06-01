Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?

Reuters Videos

STORY: The rehearsal took place around the Mall and the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.Britain will mark Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking 70 years on the throne this week with four days of celebrations, ranging from military parades and a church service to street parties and a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace.Elizabeth, 96, marked seven decades on the throne in February, and two public holidays have been set aside to create a four-day weekend for nationwide events commemorating her reign from June 2-5.