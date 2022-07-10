New careers and opportunities offered at Jacksonville job fair

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·1 min read

The multi-industry hiring event will provide a unique opportunity for job seekers to get guaranteed face time and make personal connections with recruiters and hiring managers from some of Northeast Florida’s top companies and organizations.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, 1201 Riverplace Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Job seekers are encouraged to register online and upload resumes to increase their employment opportunities.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to learn more and register for this event.

Or call (904) 296-3006.


Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Recommended Stories

  • Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US

    Since the pandemic, many companies have unveiled plans to build new factories at home after being hit by tariffs related to the China trade war.

  • Gasoline Prices in US See Biggest One-Day Drop Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline prices in the US just saw the biggest single-day drop in more than a decade. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackAverage US pump prices fell by 3.1 cents to $4.721 a gallon overnight, marking the largest daily drop since December 2008, accordin

  • 13 Professions That Are Shockingly Underpaid And 10 That Are So Overpaid, It's Wild

    "I'm a social worker. I don't think my starting salary has risen about $30K here in Kentucky, but my workload is still 70+ hours a week."View Entire Post ›

  • US Targets China's Largest Chipmaker After Huawei To Check Growing Chip Dominance

    The U.S. government explored restrictions on shipments of chipmaking tools to China without hindering the global chip crisis, Reuters reports. It sought to cripple advances by China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. The Commerce Department weighed the possibility of banning exports of chipmaking tools to those Chinese factories that make advanced semiconductors at the 14 nm node and smaller to impede China's growing dominance in state-of-the-art chips. The agen

  • Harley-Davidson dealerships see 20% sales decline from year ago: Baird survey

    Harley-Davidson Inc. dealerships in the United States experienced year-over-year sales declines in the 20% range during the just-finished second quarter primarily due to ongoing shortages of new products, according to a Robert W. Baird & Co. survey.

  • People Are Sharing What They Wish They'd Known When They First Joined The Workforce 10+ Years Ago

    "Take your PTO — all of it."View Entire Post ›

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Couple files lawsuit alleging Amtrak overcrowded train that crashed in Mendon, Missouri

    The lawsuit also alleges that BNSF Railways was aware that the crossing where the train crashed was dangerous, according to court documents.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Exxon, Shell may pursue part of $1.8 billion Nigerian award--US appeals court

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday said Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc affiliates may try to enforce part of a $1.8 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-run oil company, in a dispute concerning oil extraction near the African country's coastline. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in rejecting the entire October 2011 award, which by 2018 had grown to $2.67 billion including interest, against Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. It said the judge should have determined which parts of the award had been deemed enforceable by a Nigerian appeals court.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Have an Inside Day

    Natural gas markets gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, rallied a bit, and then turned around.

  • Retiring Next Year? 3 Moves to Make in the Next 6 Months

    The reality is that retirement is a big milestone, and it can mean a lot of changes. If you're set on a 2023 retirement, it pays to make these moves before 2022 wraps up. Ideally, Social Security won't be your only income source in retirement.

  • How Much It Costs To Own a Starbucks Franchise

    Starbucks doesn't technically offer franchises, as all of the brand's worldwide stores are company-owned. But if you're interested in a Starbucks franchise, you're not completely out of luck. Read: 10...

  • Fox News Spins Latest Robust Jobs Report: ‘America’s Employment Crisis’

    Fox NewsThe United States economy continues to defy growing recession fears that have been sparked by record-high inflation and surging gas prices, adding a better-than-expected 372,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6 percent.Following the release of Friday’s strong jobs report, though, Fox News appeared taken aback by the growth before eventually spinning the plentiful number of job opportunities as “America’s employment crisis.”Just ahead of Friday morning’s release

  • Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming Back“Sanctions restrictions o

  • A Citi strategist explains why oil prices are going to tumble by the end of the year, even if economies avoid a recession

    Other Wall Street analysts think oil prices are heading back higher. Citi reckons they'll fall sharply to $85 a barrel by December — or $65 if recession hits.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Twitter vows legal battle after Musk deal pullout

    STORY: Twitter has vowed to take legal action against Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO said he was pulling out of the $44 billion dollar deal to buy the social media company.Musk said Friday that he was terminating the deal because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.In a filing, Musk's lawyers said Twitter had failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform.After that - Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, said in a tweet the board planned to pursue legal action to enforce the agreement.Musk’s actions likely sets up a protracted legal fight with Twitter.However, Boston College law professor Brian Quinn dismissed Musk’s arguments for an exit."Those are going to be hard arguments to make. One, that he thinks the bots are more than 5%, as Twitter has disclosed in its SEC filings, and that as a result, he says, constitutes a material adverse effect. That would be a thing that it's a condition that would permit him to walk away from the transaction without paying a fee. That's, I think, really debatable. His argument there is very pretextual, I think. His second argument with respect to the bots is that he requires additional information about the bots in order to communicate with his his financing parties, and that he argues that Twitter has not given him enough information. So I don't give him much hope with that one either, but, you know, the judge has to decide."Disputed deals that end up in Delaware courts often end up with companies re-negotiating deals or the buyer paying the target a settlement to walk away since target companies often want to move on.There is plenty of precedent to renegotiate a dealas several companies did during the height of the global health crisis.In 2020, the French retailer LVMH threatened to walk away from a deal with Tiffany & Company, eventually the two agreed to take more than $400 million dollars off the price.According to a person familiar with the matter, Twitter is hoping that court proceedings will start in a few weeks and be resolved in a few months.

  • 11 Signs That It’s Time To Get a New Job

    Despite loss of income during the pandemic, skyrocketing gas prices and inflation near record highs, the job market is still relatively hot and Americans are leaving their posts in droves. In March,...

  • These companies hopped on the crypto train when times were booming. Which are exposed in a downturn?

    During the cryptocurrency booms of recent years, companies have been quick to jump on the trends, whether by reorienting their entire businesses around the buzzy theme, building meaningful crypto features alongside more traditional operations or dipping their toes in the water to ensure they wouldn't get left behind.