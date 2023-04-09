CareerSource Polk to hold job fair Wednesday in Haines City

The Ledger
·1 min read
CareerSource Polk and Haines City will present the Spring Job Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City.
CareerSource Polk and Haines City will present the Spring Job Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City.

CareerSource Polk and Haines City will present the Spring Job Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City. Veterans receive early access at 9 a.m.

More than 25 employers are expected to attend the event, CareerSource Polk said in a news release. Available positions include such industries as healthcare, manufacturing, education, military services, transportation and logistics, IT, government, leisure and hospitality, automotive and social services.

Career opportunities include full- and part-time positions, multiple shift options, experienced and entry-level opportunities, shift differentials and positions with wage increases after introductory periods.

Attendees can save time at check-in by registering at bit.ly/2023cspspringjobfair. The event is sponsored by Legoland Florida Resort, Streamsong Resort and Vulkan USA.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: CareerSource Polk to hold job fair Wednesday in Haines City