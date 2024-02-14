Carefree woman hoping to thank hero after hit by car

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver who hit a woman crossing the intersection of Stagecoach and Tom Darlington in Carefree. The woman remains in the hospital but wants to say 'thank you' to the person who came to her rescue and other community members who are bringing attention to the case. "You need to stop if you hurt somebody, and just slow down," said Jo Addah Watson, Susan's mother. Watson was in tears as she showed ABC15 the spot where her daughter Susan Nelson, a school psychologist, was hit by a car.

