Be careful - Thursday morning commute could be slippery in VT due to freezing rain and ice

The Thursday morning commute could be treacherous as an ice storm is expected to blanket much of Vermont.

The region remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 a.m. Thursday. Wednesday morning's snow is expected to turn to rain and then freezing rain overnight, covering roadways and powerlines.

While much of the Champlain Valley will be spared the greatest effect, surrounding areas are expecting more ice, according to the National Weather Service Burlington office. The St. Lawrence Valley in New York could get ice accumulation up to four-tenths of an inch and to the east, Vermont towns east of the Green Mountain ridge are predicted to receive up to two-tenths of an inch.

A period of widespread light snow will begin across the region tonight. After a brief lull in precipitation during the day tomorrow, rain and areas of freezing rain develop for the afternoon and overnight hours.



Check out https://t.co/lneWkvBUCk for all of the details. pic.twitter.com/WNg6IGkVFa — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 23, 2024

Freezing rain is anticipated to taper off by midday Thursday.

In addition to slippery travel, ice accumulation can damage powerlines leading to power outages.

The National Weather Service cautions drivers to slow down, allow extra time and drive cautiously remembering that it takes only a glaze of ice to create hazardous conditions.

