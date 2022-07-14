Caregiver arrested for allegedly assaulting disabled woman, MPD says

A caregiver was arrested for hitting a disabled woman and pulling a ponytail.

On Jun. 30 at approximately 3 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a tip from Adult Protective Services of alleged abuse in the 1400 block of Greendale Avenue.

A woman who is mentally and intellectually disabled, and requires help with activities of daily living, lives in a supportive transition home, court documents showed.

The woman said that her caregiver, later identified as Cordarious (Cam) Black, hit her in the head and pulled a ponytail from her hair.

The abuse was seen by multiple people in the care home, according to an affidavit.

The woman positively identified Black in a six-person lineup.

Cordarius Black was charged with abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult.

Black has a court date on Jul. 15.

