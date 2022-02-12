Caregiver arrested after disabled man’s body found in decomposed state

A 56-year-old man was arrested Friday after police found the decomposed body of a disabled man inside a Titusville home, according to Titusville police.

John Edward Dietsch was the sole caregiver for the man, said Titusville police spokeswoman Amy Matthews. Police were called for a well-being check at a home in the 1000 block of Kennedy Court and found the disabled man’s body in a “state of advanced decomposition,” Matthews said. Dietsch also lived in the home.

He is facing a charge of felony abuse of a disabled adult and is at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, Matthews said. An arrest affidavit was not available.

