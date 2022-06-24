Caregiver charged with stealing $91,000 from elderly woman

Jun. 24—A caregiver stole $91,000 from a 79-year-old Decatur woman over the course of a year, according to Decatur police, and on Wednesday was charged with theft and multiple counts of possessing a forged instruments.

Melissa Ann Hale, 54, of Hay Drive Southwest in Decatur, was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a bond of $165,000.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources initiated the police investigation when it filed a report about the theft June 15, according to a police affidavit.

According to Detective Michael Ferguson, Hale stole 29 checks from November 2020 through October, forged the amounts and the elderly woman's signature, and deposited them into her own bank account.

"The victim stated when she confronted Hale about the theft, Hale stated, 'I thought you would be dead before anyone figured it out,'" according to Ferguson's affidavit.

Hale deposited the checks into her account using Redstone Federal Credit Union ATMs, Ferguson said, and 25 of the checks were deposited in Decatur.

A related petition for an elder abuse protection order filed by the elderly woman and DHR on Thursday said the total amount stolen by Hale was $106,488.

According to the petition Hale had returned to the alleged victim's home as recently as June 13 "demanding items from the home and more money for caregiving services."

According to the petition, the 79-year-old received a MetLife account and checkbook when her husband died.

"Ms. Hale allegedly stole the checkbook from the home and wrote checks to herself until the account was at zero," according to the petition. "(The elderly woman) and relatives fear Ms. Hale will continue to visit the home in retaliation of the police report being made concerning the money."

Hale was charged with first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The bond was set at $15,000 per charge by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

