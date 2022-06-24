Caregiver charged with stealing $91,000 from elderly woman

Eric Fleischauer, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·2 min read

Jun. 24—A caregiver stole $91,000 from a 79-year-old Decatur woman over the course of a year, according to Decatur police, and on Wednesday was charged with theft and multiple counts of possessing a forged instruments.

Melissa Ann Hale, 54, of Hay Drive Southwest in Decatur, was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a bond of $165,000.

The Morgan County Department of Human Resources initiated the police investigation when it filed a report about the theft June 15, according to a police affidavit.

According to Detective Michael Ferguson, Hale stole 29 checks from November 2020 through October, forged the amounts and the elderly woman's signature, and deposited them into her own bank account.

"The victim stated when she confronted Hale about the theft, Hale stated, 'I thought you would be dead before anyone figured it out,'" according to Ferguson's affidavit.

Hale deposited the checks into her account using Redstone Federal Credit Union ATMs, Ferguson said, and 25 of the checks were deposited in Decatur.

A related petition for an elder abuse protection order filed by the elderly woman and DHR on Thursday said the total amount stolen by Hale was $106,488.

According to the petition Hale had returned to the alleged victim's home as recently as June 13 "demanding items from the home and more money for caregiving services."

According to the petition, the 79-year-old received a MetLife account and checkbook when her husband died.

"Ms. Hale allegedly stole the checkbook from the home and wrote checks to herself until the account was at zero," according to the petition. "(The elderly woman) and relatives fear Ms. Hale will continue to visit the home in retaliation of the police report being made concerning the money."

Hale was charged with first-degree theft of property and 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The bond was set at $15,000 per charge by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Myers woman charged in connection with missing children and their mother

    Genesis Barrios, 2 months, and Yazmin Barrios, 2, were last seen Wednesday in Fort Myers with their biological mother.

  • Wilmington council member goes to court next week for drunk driving charge

    Charlie Rivenbark is set to appear before a judge in Brunswick County for his first appearance on June 27.

  • Woman who had miscarriage in Malta taken to Spain to abort

    A pregnant American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta was receiving treatment Friday in a hospital on the Spanish island of Mallorca because Maltese law prohibits abortion, the woman’s partner said. Jay Weeldreyer told The Associated Press that doctors at the Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca were preparing his partner, Andrea Prudente, for a procedure to remove the remaining fetal tissue because she was at risk of a life-threatening infection. A medical evacuation flight transported the couple from Malta to Mallorca late Thursday.

  • Man shot during robbery attempt in River North

    Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery in the River North neighborhood early Thursday.

  • Update: 5,800 PG&E customers still without power in Fresno area. Restoring it ‘may take some time’

    A PG&E official around 5 p.m. told The Bee: “We will likely work through the night.”

  • Two Black executives quit, and now Amazon’s senior leadership is all white

    Recent departures in the senior leadership ranks at Amazon have left the company with no Black executives on its most […] The post Two Black executives quit, and now Amazon’s senior leadership is all white appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Armed robbers in Danville targeted women in Bentley

    KTVU's Henry Lee reports.

  • World faces unprecedented global hunger crisis, U.N. chief says

    There is a "real risk" of multiple famines this year, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday and urged ministers meeting on food security to take practical steps to stabilize food markets and reduce commodity price volatility. "We face an unprecedented global hunger crisis," Guterres told the meeting in Berlin via video. More than 460,000 people in Somalia, Yemen and South Sudan are in famine conditions under the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) - a scale used by U.N. agencies, regional bodies and aid groups to determine food insecurity.

  • You’re paying the most for household bills in SC if you live in this town

    Feel like at-home bills are more expensive lately? They might be depending on where you live in the Palmetto State.

  • Andrew Gillum, once a Florida governor candidate, indicted

    Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, has been indicted on 21 federal charges including conspiracy and wire fraud for funneling donations through third parties back to himself for personal use, prosecutors said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said Gillum, 42, is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for claiming he didn’t receive or ask for anything from two undercover agents posing as developers. The undercover agents offered gifts and money in exchange for support for projects.

  • Solidarity behind Ukraine's Russia fight atop summit agendas

    Back-to-back world leader summits in Europe this weekend will focus on uniting Western nations behind Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion and overcoming Turkey's opposition to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. The Group of Seven leading economic powers — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are set to hold their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G-7's rotating presidency this year. After the G-7 concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the NATO alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held Wednesday through Thursday in Madrid.

  • No Arrests In Case Of Philadelphia Woman Set On Fire Who Remains In Critical Condition

    A Philadelphia woman remains in critical condition after someone set her on fire in a brutal assault. Police responded to reports of rubbish fire on an East Tioga Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia around 12:36 a.m. on Friday and found a 36-year-old woman who had been set on fire, according to a statement from Philadelphia police to Oxygen.com. Per WPVI-TV, the victim was identified as Alyssa Morales, who had suffered severe burns on more than 60 percent of her body. Medical staff

  • Prosecutors seek 15 years for former 'Cheer' star Harris

    A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions. Attorneys for Harris are seeking a sentence of six years. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Guzman wrote in a sentencing memo late Wednesday that Harris used “his status as a competitive cheerleader, his social media persona, and eventually his celebrity and money, to persuade and entice his young victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him or with him.”

  • Chilling video shows man fending off gunman while holding baby inside Detroit gas station

    Footage released by police shows the victim juggling the sleeping baby with one arm while putting out his other hand in an effort to shield the child.

  • Judge denies Crumbleys' request to drop involuntary manslaughter charges

    Judge says there's enough evidence for a juror to conclude that four students died because of the Crumbleys' "gross negligence."

  • Couple films video flaunting $100 bills after robbing Georgia bank at gunpoint, feds say

    The boyfriend was “encouraged” to kill “anyone who might interfere” before the robbery, according to prosecutors.

  • $100,000 stolen from Atlanta mansion of NBA star Vince Carter as wife and children hid in closet

    A police report is revealing new insight into the break in at the home of former Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter.

  • Two convicted in 2020 execution-style murders of three Des Moines teens will spend life in prison

    Daishawn Gills was sentenced to life without parole, while Emmanuel Totaye received consecutive 50-year sentences for each of the three teens killed.

  • Man who attacked Filipino family in North Hollywood drive-thru arrested, charged with hate crimes

    The man who reportedly harassed and attacked a Filipino family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood last month has been arrested and charged with hate crime enhancements. Nicholas Weber, 31, was arrested in Orange County at around 7:40 p.m. on June 16, Costa Mesa Police Department spokesperson Roxi Fyad said in a statement. Authorities reportedly received a call about a man “possibly passed out on the sidewalk” and later identified him as Weber.

  • Suspect in North Hollywood anti-Asian attack on Filipino family is arrested and charged

    Nicholas Weber, 31, was arrested by Costa Mesa police and is set to be arraigned on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.